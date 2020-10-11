Senior All-Irelands can go ahead but under-age GAA games in danger if country goes to level five

It appears the GAA will have full responsibility for their senior inter-county games should the Government agree the country moves to level five lockdown in the next nine days.

A report in the Irish Daily Mail on Friday claimed senior inter-county competitions will be permitted to be staged even with the strictest restrictions in place. It highlights that the matches were given a reprieve in Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan’s letter to Minister for Health Simon Donnelly seven days ago.

That is contrary to the Living With Covid roadmap where no games or events are permitted under rule five. However, Dr Holohan and the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) have made an exception for “professional/elite/senior inter-county/horse racing behind closed doors”.

However, it's probable that level five restrictions will force a suspension of under-age fixtures. The U20 All-Ireland football semi-finals are down for decision next Saturday and the final set to take place the following weekend, while the U20 hurling and both minor championships are due to run concurrently with the senior inter-county championships.

On Saturday, GAA director of club, player and games administration Feargal McGill said the association were planning for all league games to be played behind closed doors. That is despite crowds currently being permitted in the six counties by the Northern Ireland Executive.

“Crowds are allowed in the North, I’m not sure if that will continue to be the position,” he told RTÉ’s Saturday Sport.

“But we have taken the position that for the Allianz Leagues they will be behind closed doors regardless of whether they’re in the North or the South.”

McGill added that it’s all but certain the GAA won’t be able to grant any postponements in the league.

As the Irish Examiner highlighted last week, only 11 of the 47 Liam MacCarthy and Sam Maguire Cup matches can be postponed due to the tight 50-day schedule.

Asked about Fermanagh’s difficulties ahead of facing Clare in their Division 3 game in Ennis this coming weekend, McGill said they had not yet received a request from Fermanagh to put off the game.

Meanwhile, the Cork-Kerry Munster SFC semi-final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on November 8 will be shown on RTÉ2. The national broadcaster will launch its live Championship coverage this Thursday where it will announce the Cork-Kerry clash will feature among its 18 exclusive games.

Elsewhere, a ruptured Achilles’ tendon means Niall Kelly is out of Jack O’Connor’s Kildare panel for the Allianz League and Championship. The Athy forward picked up the injury in his club’s senior final win over Moorefield last Saturday week and has already had an operation.