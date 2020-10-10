Davy Glennon on Westmeath switch: 'I still have a lot of hurling in me'

Davy Glennon has outlined his reasons for transferring from Galway to Westmeath.

The Mullagh man has taken the decision to make the switch to the Joe McDonagh Cup team after being left off the Galway panel earlier this year.

Glennon had a strong club championship campaign but was not recalled by Shane O’Neill. The 29-year-old qualifies for Westmeath through the parental rule after Galway granted the inter-county transfer he’s looking forward to the challenge.

“The opportunity to play for Westmeath was there through my mother,” explained the 2017 All-Ireland SHC winner. “I still have a lot of hurling in me and inter-county is obviously the highest level you can play.

“I’m not leaving on any bad terms and I’m grateful that Galway signed the documentation. Different managers think differently and that’s just the way it is. I hoped some good club form would but it didn’t. A lot of my friends are on the Galway panel and I wish them the best.”

Glennon is not sure yet whether he will be eligible for Westmeath in the forthcoming McDonagh Cup or will have to wait until the Allianz League.

“The documents are with Croke Park right now so we will have to see. Whether it’s this year or early next year, I’m looking forward to it.

“When I met Shane O’Brien and the Westmeath management, I was massively impressed by their professionalism, ambitions, and expertise. I have attended some of the training and club matches and the talent within the county squad is really impressive and there is huge potential there.

“Shane has created a great bond with the group and you can see the positive atmosphere already. All the lads have been really welcoming and I know Noel from my time with Galway and that’s nice to have that connection too. The management group are as good as anything in the country and I’m really looking forward to hurling with the lads.”

Westmeath face Antrim in their opening McDonagh Cup game on October 25. There is also a Galway influence in Shane O’Brien’s management team with the addition of 2017 Galway and 2014 Portumna All-Ireland winning coach Noel Larkin.