Peter Keane yet to be persuaded by split-season model for GAA

Kerry manager Peter Keane is not convinced by the split season model.

The St Mary’s man believes any move to a split season will see inter-county players being flogged all-year long.

“[The split season] is getting a lot of press. I am not convinced about it,” Keane notes. “I have been a club manager who is dealing with inter-county players, I am a county manager at present, and, equally, I have been the jam in the middle of the sandwich when serving as county minor manager, so I have seen it from all sides.

“Do you end up playing all your club football in winter-type conditions later in the year or do you end up playing all your club football in the first half of the year, and, if so, what happens in the latter end of the year, do guys go away and play other sports and it maybe becomes a lot more sociable than it is.

“I think the real meat in the sandwich is your inter-county player. If you are going flat out from January to July or January to June with club, who is the main man there? The county player. You then go from June/July to October/November with your inter-county, and who’s in the middle of that, your county player. So what happens then? He gets flahed.”

Keane feels the Championship is “hanging by a thread” and admits he dreads phone-calls from players in case they are Covid-19 related.

Keane says it’s possible Kerry players will travel individually for their Allianz Division 1 game against Monaghan this day week as he is reluctant to put them in buses.

About the threat of Covid-19, he said: “It’s always in the back of your mind. You get a phone-call during the day and it could be any player ringing me and the first thought is, ‘’Oh shit, have we a problem here?’

“We’re on tenterhooks, we’re hanging here by a thread I think anyway. I’m not talking about Kerry, I’m talking about every team hanging by a thread.”

Seven days out from facing Monaghan, Keane can’t say what logistics the team will have in place to make the 762km round trip from their centre of excellence in Currans. If we’re travelling we’ll probably be travelling this day week I’m not sure. The game is at 2 o’clock in Monaghan. We’re looking at a situation where it’s probably too far to travel on the day albeit it’s something I would like to do with the environment that we’re in.

“Should we travel in a bus? We’re travelling to training individually so does it make any sense if we’re putting everybody in a bus together? I don’t know. I think we’ll go Friday, I think we’ll travel individually. Even getting a hotel now… I’m giving you the pure reality of it here as an inter-county manager.

“I thought there was an awful lot of logic in neutralising the venues. I thought they might do that yesterday. I’m speaking of both sides as we have to travel to Monaghan and Donegal have to travel to Tralee the following weekend and that’s a hell of a long journey as well.”

It seems a considerable amount of time since Donie Buckley was informed he was no longer part of the Kerry coaching ticket. On that matter, Keane didn’t go into details. “Look, I suppose it is water under the bridge. What I can say is that we parted company, I don’t get into individual discussions I have with either members of the management or the players. You have privileged discussions going on all of the time and that would be a breach of them. That is where it is.”