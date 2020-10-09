GAA and GPA agree new mileage rate as part of charter talks

The GAA and Gaelic Players Association (GPA) have agreed on a reduced flat mileage rate of 50 cent per mile.

It’s a return to the rate that was in place prior to 2016 when it was increased to 62.5c and 65c per mile. The drop reflects the savings the GAA has had to make across the board.

The decrease is an improved deal for players as Croke Park had been hoping to bring it down to 45c per mile for the first 100 miles travelled and 30c thereafter.

As the likes of Kerry consider travelling individually to face Monaghan in Inniskeen tomorrow week for safety reasons, it will be welcomed.

Inter-county players’ rate increased from 38c to 45c in 2003 before it jumped to 50c the following year. Despite the increase for players four years ago, the rate for officials and match officials had remained at 50c per mile. That is also believed to have been cut.

As had been expected, the nutrition allowance of €20 per week is retained as the GAA and GPA convened twice this week to hammer out their new charter.

The last framework agreement elapsed last year but it had been stipulated that the terms and funding could extend into 2020 if negotiations hadn’t concluded. The total mileage fund had been capped at €1.5 million per annum.

Talks between the two parties broke down at the end of last year but renewed earlier this year and intensified this past week with a final agreement expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

In the middle of a pandemic that has ravaged the finances of the GAA, striking a deal was made that more difficult but it appears both sides are reasonably happy with the details.