Bernard Brogan: I don't want an All-Ireland final decided on penalties

Former Dublin star Bernard Brogan says he'd be "very disappointed" if a major Championship game, and potentially even this year's All-Ireland final, is decided on penalties.

The Dubs begin their quest for 10 Leinster titles in a row on Saturday, November 7 when they play Westmeath in the provincial quarter-finals.

That tie, like all matches in this year's Championships, will be subject to winner on the day protocols which include penalty shoot-outs due to the lack of room for replays.

A number of high profile club championship games have already been decided on penalties and Ireland's soccer team were defeated by Slovakia on penalties last night.

Alan Browne and Matt Doherty failed to convert their penalties for Ireland and Brogan is concerned about that weight of pressure coming on GAA players in the coming months.

"We do have penalties in our game so we do have a precedence there, it's hard to argue with it as a decision (for completing games) but I'd be very disappointed to see whoever is in an All-Ireland final, or a big Dublin-Kerry game, or Dublin-Mayo, Dublin-Meath, coming down to penos because I think it's such a pressure on the players," said Brogan, speaking at the launch of SuperValu's 'Support Where You're From' campaign.

"It's something that I'm sure the players carry heavily on themselves. Look at the Ireland lads who missed last night, I'm sure they're going to be very disappointed for a long, long time. I think it's a lot of pressure.

"You might turn around and say, 'That's what big moments are about, for people who can manage the pressure and deliver the goods' and that 'that's what high performance is about'.

I was only just talking about it recently, in the rugby I think they have drop goals. Would free-taking or 45s be more aligned to the skills in our game? That was the only other option I thought may have had potential.

Dublin remain favourites to collect further provincial honours and to complete a six-in-a-row of All-Irelands though their group will look a lot different to the crew of 2019.

Aside from Brogan, who retired after last year's landmark success, Eoghan O'Gara, Darren Daly, Jack McCaffrey and most recently Diarmuid Connolly have all opted out while Dessie Farrell has replaced Jim Gavin as manager.

The winter conditions will also present a new challenge for Dublin and Brogan believes the softer ground and cooler temperatures will suit certain counties in particular.

"Yeah, teams like Monaghan and Galway that are very strong physically," he said. "They have some silky forwards that can get scores, the likes of Conor McManus in winter football, none better. Damien Comer in Galway, he has the power to create his own scores.

"There are teams like that who I think this ground will suit them. Mayo are a dogged enough team in these situations. You could obviously name all of the main teams that are in and around National League finals.

"But I think it is a great leveller. You think about coming up against a Sligo team that are well organised and well put together, very physical, there's no real game you'd fancy to take on be it in Leinster or anywhere else.

Taking on Donegal on the soft ground, they'll let you know all about it. Tyrone as well. It's going to be a really interesting one.

"I'm not too sure who is the best suited to it but I'd say the likes of Monaghan and Galway are two teams in my head that would probably be looking forward to going about their business in a positive way."

** With the 2020 GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship games being played behind closed doors, SuperValu is calling on GAA fans across the country to ‘Support Where You’re From’ by showing their incredible county passion and pride from the safety of their homes and communities. If you think you’re a passionate fan that wears your heart on your sleeve and want to be part of SuperValu’s Superfans go to www.facebook.com/SuperValuIreland for more information. Become an armchair pundit and you could be in with a chance to win your grocery shopping this Christmas!