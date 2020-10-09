Kerry v Monaghan among the games being streamed on GAAGO to Irish viewers

The National Football League Division 1 clash between Kerry and Monaghan is among a list of up to 23 games in the closing stages of the National League will be streamed on GAAGO, it has been announced.

As revealed by the Irish Examiner, the remaining games, which are due to take place behind closed doors as the country remains in Level 3 of the coronavirus guidelines, will be available for the public to watch.

The streaming service will show games that are not being broadcast live on Irish television with live TG4 games available to international viewers only.

As well as the October 17 clash between the Kingdom and Monaghan, games from every division of the Allianz Football League will be available on the platform as well as the finals of the Allianz Hurling League Divisions 2A, 2B and 3B.

Also among the live action that day is Cork's home tie with Louth in Division 3 and the Kerry hurlers in Division 2A hurling final action against Antrim.

The move marks the first time that the streaming service will be available in Ireland, with the launch of GAAGO initially designed for those overseas to watch the games.

"The move is a boost for supporters unable to attend matches due to Covid-19 restrictions, and ensures that they will still be able to see their teams in action," a statement promoting the announcement said.

Pay-per game access will be priced at €5, with county boards facilitating a free access scheme for hospitals and care homes, they added.

Coverage will be produced by RTÉ Sport and Nemeton TV, with Marty Morrissey, Ger Canning and John Kenny among the commentators.

“Providing viewing access to games, albeit through a screen rather than in person for many of our members, has been of utmost importance in recent months and GAAGO’s first step into the domestic streaming market for upcoming Allianz League matches is a continuation of this endeavour," GAA President John Horan said.

"We are delighted to balance broadcast coverage of our remaining fixtures on GAAGO and our linear TV partner stations TG4, eir Sport and RTÉ. The distribution of complimentary match passes to hospitals and care homes in partnership with relevant GAA County Boards is also a very important and positive development.”

Sign-up is via the GAAGO.ie website or the GAAGO iOS and Android apps.

GAAGO.ie Allianz League schedule Saturday 17 October

Div 4 Football - Wicklow v Antrim, Aughrim 12.30pm

Div 1 Football - Monaghan v Kerry, Inishkeen 2p

Div 2 Football - Westmeath v Laois, Cusack Park 2pm

Div 3 Football - Cork v Louth, Páirc Úi Chaoimh 4pm

Div 3 Football - Down v Leitrim, Páirc Esler 4pm

Div 3 Football - Derry v Longford, Celtic Park 4.30pm

Div 4 Football - Carlow v Sligo, Dr Cullen Park 5pm Sunday 18 October

Div 2 Football - Clare v Fermanagh, Cusack Park 1pm

Div 3 Football - Tipperary v Offaly, Semple Stadium 1pm

Div 4 Football - Limerick v Wexford, Rathkeale 1pm

Div 2A Hurling Final - Antrim v Kerry, O’Connor Park 1.30pm

Div 3B Hurling Final - Sligo v Leitrim, Connacht Centre of Excellence 1.30pm

Div 2B Hurling Final - Down v Derry, Athletic Grounds 2pm

Weekend of October 24/25: GAAGO to stream all non-televised games in Ireland (and all games overseas)