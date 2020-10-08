GAA reject proposal to play National League games at neutral venues

At a virtual meeting of county chairpersons this evening, it's understood the proposal was made to GAA president John Horan
The announced venues for the games taking place on October 17/18 and October 24/25 have not been changed

Thu, 08 Oct, 2020 - 19:00
John Fogarty

A number of counties seeking for their away Allianz Football League games to be played at neutral venues have been turned down.

At a virtual meeting of county chairpersons this evening, it’s understood the proposal was made to GAA president John Horan on the basis of safety.

However, the announced venues for the games taking place on October 17/18 and October 24/25 have not been changed as it had been feared moving the games to neutral counties could upset the integrity of the competition.

Finishing the 2020 National League so that final positions are confirmed for the 2021 season is a priority for the GAA. There are 30 football round matches to be staged later this month as well as three hurling finals where promotion is at stake.

However, there had been some earlier consideration given to postponing the matches as the coronavirus rates increases outside of Dublin. There were also discussions before the chairs’ meeting about minor and U20 games also being put off but there is a determination to see them played as scheduled.

The GAA stated earlier this week that games will only be cancelled/forfeited if the result of the game does not have relegation implications.

As things stand, the Clare-Fermanagh Division 2 game due to take place the weekend after next has not been put off despite a number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Fermanagh set-up.

