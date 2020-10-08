Gaelic Football Podcast: To play or not to play. Clubs light up summer. Brid Stack's Oz adventure

Paul Rouse, John Divilly, Bríd Stack and Tony Leen join Oisín McConville to discuss where the football season stands
Gaelic Football Podcast: To play or not to play. Clubs light up summer. Brid Stack's Oz adventure

GAA podcast Oisin

Thu, 08 Oct, 2020 - 17:44

Will the leagues be finished?

Should the championship be played at all?

Didn't the clubs bring so much joy?

And what possessed Brid Stack to abandon retirement for a new sport Down Under?

More in this section

Cork v Mayo - Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 1 semi-final LGFA say fixture list was 'widely circulated' in July as Cork dual row rumbles on
John Fintan Daly: 'Postponing county finals until 2021 gives certainty to players' John Fintan Daly: 'Postponing county finals until 2021 gives certainty to players'
Tom Parsons: 'If you are struggling with your mental health, speak up and talk to somebody' Tom Parsons: 'If you are struggling with your mental health, speak up and talk to somebody'

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices