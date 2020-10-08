LGFA say fixture list was 'widely circulated' in July as Cork dual row rumbles on

The LGFA has expressed disappointment with the content of a Camogie Association statement issued to the Irish Examiner earlier today.

The Camogie Association statement, which was in response to an Irish Examiner story highlighting the fixtures clash facing five Cork dual players on Saturday, November 7, said “engagement with the LGFA” had failed to bring about a resolution to this fixtures clash.

On the first Saturday of next month, Cork play Kerry in Group 1 of the All-Ireland ladies football championship, the same day Cork play Galway in Group 1 of the All-Ireland senior camogie championship.

The five dual players in question - Hannah Looney, Libby Coppinger, Fiona Keating, Meabh Cahalane, and Ciara McCarthy - will have to choose one code over the other unless there is a change to either the camogie or ladies football championship schedule.

There is a possibility the five Cork players may again have to decide between codes on Saturday, November 14 and the weekend of November 28/29.

This morning's Camogie Association statement said: “The Camogie Association shared our proposed fixture list with the LGFA a number of weeks ago. Upon receipt of the LGFA’s fixtures last week, a number of clashes have now been identified. Following engagement with the LGFA, unfortunately there has been no resolution found to avoid these clashes."

The LGFA has now issued a statement to the Irish Examiner which points out that their 2020 All-Ireland championship schedule “was widely circulated” back in July.

“The Ladies Gaelic Football Association notes the statement regarding dual players issued to the Irish Examiner from the Camogie Association. The LGFA also expresses disappointment with some of the content contained therein,” said an LGFA spokesperson.

“We continually strive to accommodate dual players in their endeavours but it was stressed to counties in correspondence some months back that given the extraordinary and challenging year that it is, and the short timeframe in the depths of winter in which to play our championship matches, that there was no room for manoeuvre on fixtures.

“Counties were informed, when our TG4 Championship schedule was widely circulated and public revealed in July, that our overriding concern was, and remains, the health and safety of our players, and their families.

“Clear guidelines were issued by the Gaelic Games Covid advisory group, for a safe return to inter-county activity. We, as an Association, are striving to abide by those guidelines at all times.”