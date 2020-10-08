Tom Parsons: 'If you are struggling with your mental health, speak up and talk to somebody'

Mayo footballer Tom Parsons believes in taking life one day at a time.

It’s been his philosophy since an horrific leg injury in May 2018 almost ended his playing career and left him unable to work for six months.

Battling back from the sort of damage one would normally associate with a car accident — a dislocated knee, three ruptured knee ligaments, a torn knee ligament, a torn calf and a torn hamstring — has given Parsons a different perspective on life.

And it was one of the reasons why the 32 year-old from Charlestown was an obvious choice to help launch a new positive mental health campaign that has been rolled out by Mindspace Mayo, in conjunction with Mayo GAA, its charity partners.

They have come together to produce a new pocket-sized information card that is full of advice and tips to try and help improve people’s mental health and wellbeing.

The card will be distributed to GAA club members in Mayo over the coming weeks.

“Honestly, my goals [for the rest of the 2020 inter-county season] don’t go beyond this week,” explained Parsons.

“If I don’t enjoy training tonight, if I don’t win this weekend, we don’t know what next week will bring. I think that’s important for people at the moment, not to be too caught up in their goals and dreams and aspirations in the near future.

“Because something might put a halt to that. Happiness is found in the mundane things that we do, day in and day out.

“What the last few years has given me is a lot of gratitude and appreciation in my life,” he continued.

“I definitely really appreciate my close friends, my team-mates, my family, my relationships, and my baby boy a little bit more every day.

“That phrase, ‘your health is your wealth’ is something I take away from it. It’s been a tough journey, there’s been dark days, times when I didn’t want to get out of bed, “I didn’t want to do the exercises or the rehab, and couldn’t muster up the courage to do it.

“There were some days when I didn’t believe that I’d come back and play.

“But you’re always going to have days like that, and if the sum of the good days can outweigh the sum of the bad days that’s when, ultimately, you’ll get to your desired destination.”

This information campaign coincides with World Mental Health Day tomorrow (Saturday, October 10th), a day for people to take some time to learn more about their mental health and wellbeing, and the services in the community that can better support them in this regard.

Tom Parsons, who was recently appointed as the chairman of the GPA, knows from his own experiences that talking to people close to him ultimately helped him to turn the corner.

“It’s ok to talk. It’s okay not to be okay,” he said. “If you are struggling with your mental health, speak up and talk to somebody. Reach out to people and have that conversation.

“That’s something I’ve learned over the years playing with Mayo, whether it’s losing a big game or being released from a squad or picking up an injury, I kept all of that to myself.

“I wouldn’t talk about it. It’s only in the last few years, when those disappointments hit, that my mental health was affected through stress or worry or uncertainty about what was ahead.

“But when I reached out to my team-mates or my family and had that conversation, it was invaluable. And that’s the very first step. So for World Mental Health week, if anybody is struggling out there, have a conversation with somebody and realise that it’s ok to talk.”