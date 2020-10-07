Tony Fitzgerald, the man who captained Limerick's footballers to a famous win over Cork, dies

Tony Fitzgerald, the man who captained the Limerick footballers to a famous victory over Cork, has died.

Fitzgerald led the Limerick side from centre-back as they beat the Rebels in the 1965 Munster semi-final, 2-5 to 0-6.

It was the first time Limerick had beaten the Rebels since 1897, and would not be repeated until 2003.

"Their man of he match was undoubtedly centre half-back Tony Fitzgerald, who nipped numerous Cork raids in the bud and had a steadying influence on the whole defence," read a report in the Kerryman of the game at Fitzgerald Stadium.

They were defeated 2-16 to 2-7 by Kerry in the Munster final.

Fitzgerald won the honour of captaining his county after captaining Ballysteen to the 1964 Limerick SFC title.

He would go on to complete a personal three-in-a-row with Askeaton, who won in 1965 and '66, and again in 1972. Thus, Fitzgerald had played a key role in Ballysteen's only county senior football title and all three in Askeaton's history too.

He represented Munster in the Railway Cup, playing at centre-back in the 1966 final loss to Ulster at Croke Park.

Fitzgerald later lived in Youghal and worked with Bank of Ireland in Cork City and Glanmire.

His obituary reads: "The death has occurred of Tony Fitzgerald, late of Youghal, Co. Cork, and Askeaton, Co. Limerick, formerly of Bank of Ireland Cork City and Glanmire, (peacefully) in the loving presence of his family and in the excellent care of the staff of Marymount Hospice on 6th October 2020.

"Sadly missed by Aileen, his sons Fergus, Tom and Barry, brother Paddy, grandchildren Jessica, Ciara and Luan, daughters-in-law Noreen, Fiona and Sam, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends, and neighbours.

"Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place, which can be viewed online at 12 midday on Thursday, October 8th, on http://funeralslive.ie/tony-fitzgerald/ (and for a month afterwards). Burial will take place afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Cemetery, Askeaton.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis."