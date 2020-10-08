Kieran Donaghy: Playing All-Ireland final played in December 'not realistic'

Kieran Donaghy does not believe the All-Ireland SFC final will be played on its scheduled date of Saturday, December 19.

The former Kerry footballer has said Croke Park must show flexibility to counties who are forced to temporarily cease training in the coming weeks because of a positive test within the panel.

Throwing a Covid-hit team out of the championship because they cannot fulfil a fixture on its scheduled date is a "dangerous" road to go down, he added.

Fermanagh are in danger of having to forfeit their first National League game of the restarted season the weekend after next following yesterday’s County Board statement that “a number" of senior football panellists have tested positive for Covid-19. All GAA activity within the county, including inter-county training, has been suspended until further notice.

Donaghy cannot see the All-Ireland championship being completed on the weekend before Christmas, as is Croke Park’s target.

“I don’t think it’s realistic with where we are now,” he noted. “Guys are going to be close contacts, guys are going to get it, and guys are going to miss training. Are they not going to be selected because they missed training? This Championship is something where adaptability will have to be huge."

The four-time All-Ireland winner is stringently opposed to asking a county to step out of the championship because they cannot fulfil a fixture owing to a player testing positive or being identified as a close contact of a confirmed case. He sees no issue with the championship spilling into 2021.

GAA top-brass recently confirmed postponements will be permitted in the event there is a spare weekend between a team’s two matches. Such gap weekends, however, are extremely rare given the heavily condensed nature of the championship.

“If a team has a case and they have to go quiet for two weeks while people get tested and people get cleared, etc, they should at least be allowed a week to build back up to a game. So I think it’s possible you see games being put back three weeks here and there. Everybody else will have to adapt to it and wait.

But the likes of throwing somebody out because someone in the team has it is a dangerous way to go. Because what you have then is the possibility of a player hiding it or not going to the manager.

Look, every player wants to win an All-Ireland medal, and if a fella is close to an All-Ireland medal, he could make a bad decision for the health and wellbeing of the players out there.

“I would say that it’s going to be a case of possibly moving games here and there.”

Meanwhile, Tyrone great and fellow Sky Sports pundit Peter Canavan believes the GAA should seriously consider 'rapid testing' for all inter-county squads.

The two-time All-Ireland winner claims this level of testing "is what the players would be expecting".

Top GAA officials initially distanced themselves from regular testing, partly due to the financial cost, and Canavan acknowledged it would come at a price.

But the schoolteacher noted the duty of care the GAA has towards players when he claimed that parents will want these reassurances if they have children involved in the inter-county game.

"The issue of rapid testing is going to have to be looked at," said Canavan.

"I am not too sure what advice managers and teams have been given in this regard but if you take different elite sports, there are measurements and procedures in place to make sure there is no spread of the virus, and anyone that has it is out of action right away.

"I know there is quite a bit of expense involved in that but that should be available to all county squads. There should be temperature checks going into training so that if there is a case, you are reducing the likelihood of that spreading.”

Asked if testing at least twice a week was his preference, Canavan nodded.

"I would think that is what players would be expecting," he said. "If you are a parent of a lad who is going to be exposed to inter-county football, I think you would want that reassurance. There is going to be a certain cost to it but I think that is a price well worth paying."

As for Tyrone, former All-Ireland winning captain Canavan isn't convinced that Conor McKenna will be an immediate hit after returning from Australian Rules.

"It's great news but, to be honest, am I expecting big things of Conor McKenna this year? I'm not. I think if he makes the Championship panel he'll be doing really well."

Elsewhere, Sky Sports have not made a final decision on whether they will use fake crowd noise when broadcasting live GAA matches this winter. If the current Level 3 restrictions remain in place throughout the All-Ireland hurling and football championship, then all games will be played behind closed doors.

"We are very conscious of things being authentic and getting it right,” said Georgie Faulkner, Sky's director of multi sports.