Fermanagh suspend inter-county training after 'a number' of players contract Covid

Fermanagh County Board has suspended all GAA activity within the county, including inter-county training, until further notice.

A statement released by Fermanagh County Board this morning revealed that “a number" of Fermanagh senior football panellists have tested positive for Covid-19.

“In order to prevent any further spread of this virus, and to protect the health of all those involved and the wider community, all collective activities involving the county’s senior football, senior hurling and minor Football panel are suspended until further notice," said the statement.

“Our primary concern throughout this public health emergency has always been the health of our players, members and the wider community and it will remain so in the time ahead.

Fermanagh are due to recommence their Division 2 National League campaign on Saturday, October 24, against Laois.

It has also been decided by Fermanagh County Board that all adult and underage competitions, with the exception of the county JFC, will not be completed as a result of the current public health circumstances.