Donegal plea to play county final falls on deaf ears

Finalists Kilcar and Naomh Conaill both communicated with the Donegal County Board to get the green light to play the final this Sunday
Donegal plea to play county final falls on deaf ears

Patrick McBrearty of Kilcar during the early stages of the championship. The county final, due to take place on Sunday, has fallen victim to the GAA's call to stop all club games from proceeding. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Wed, 07 Oct, 2020 - 11:53
Alan Foley

A Donegal plea to Croke Park to have dispensation to play this Sunday’s SFC final has been rejected.

Finalists Kilcar and Naomh Conaill both communicated with the Donegal County Board to get the green light to play the final this Sunday.

The Donegal CCC wrote to Croke Park, but their plea was emphatically turned down. The final was initially supposed to be played on Wednesday, October 7, only to fall to postponement with a member of the Kilcar panel testing positive for Covid-19.

It was rearranged for this coming Sunday, October 11, but that date had to be shelved after the GAA called a cessation to all club activities on Monday.

It seems the plan now is to play the final possibly two weeks after Donegal’s conclusion to either the Ulster or All-Ireland championships.

Declan Bonner’s team return to action on Sunday week, October 18, with an Allianz League Division 1 fixture against Tyrone before taking on Kerry six days later away from home.

Tyrone are back in Ballybofey on Sunday, November 1, for the Ulster SFC quarter-final.

A weekend between inter-county games had been mooted for the Donegal SFC final but that seems unlikely with the county board having said: “‘it may not be palatable to either clubs or County management.”

The County Board added: “With the club window cut short CLG Dhún na nGall have received clarification from Croke Park that our club final can be played during the “County” window if Donegal exit the championship.”

More in this section

A general view of the Minor game 15/5/2016 Fermanagh suspend inter-county training after 'a number' of players contract Covid
Sky Sports working on fake crowd noise for GAA but no decision yet Sky Sports working on fake crowd noise for GAA but no decision yet
Mayo v Kerry - Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 5 'Extremely unfair': CPA call for club games to resume behind closed doors

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices