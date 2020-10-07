Donegal plea to play county final falls on deaf ears

A Donegal plea to Croke Park to have dispensation to play this Sunday’s SFC final has been rejected.

Finalists Kilcar and Naomh Conaill both communicated with the Donegal County Board to get the green light to play the final this Sunday.

The Donegal CCC wrote to Croke Park, but their plea was emphatically turned down. The final was initially supposed to be played on Wednesday, October 7, only to fall to postponement with a member of the Kilcar panel testing positive for Covid-19.

It was rearranged for this coming Sunday, October 11, but that date had to be shelved after the GAA called a cessation to all club activities on Monday.

It seems the plan now is to play the final possibly two weeks after Donegal’s conclusion to either the Ulster or All-Ireland championships.

Declan Bonner’s team return to action on Sunday week, October 18, with an Allianz League Division 1 fixture against Tyrone before taking on Kerry six days later away from home.

Tyrone are back in Ballybofey on Sunday, November 1, for the Ulster SFC quarter-final.

A weekend between inter-county games had been mooted for the Donegal SFC final but that seems unlikely with the county board having said: “‘it may not be palatable to either clubs or County management.”

The County Board added: “With the club window cut short CLG Dhún na nGall have received clarification from Croke Park that our club final can be played during the “County” window if Donegal exit the championship.”