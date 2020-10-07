GAA wrap: Colin O’Riordan could make surprise Tipperary return

Colin O’Riordan is hoping to receive permission from his AFL club Sydney Swans to line out for Tipperary in the coming weeks.

The JK Brackens man, who captained the county’s U21s to an All-Ireland final in 2015 having been an All-Star the year before, would be a major boost to David Power as they look to remain in Division 3 and beat Clare in their Munster quarter-final in Thurles on November 1.

The 24-year-old signed for the Swans in 2015 and inked a new two-year contract in July 2019. A hip injury upset his 2020 season but he is back to full fitness.

Meanwhile, Waterford GAA’s competitions control committee has referred to their management committee the matter of Dungarvan permitting a player awaiting a Covid test to play in last Saturday’s intermediate football final. The management committee will convene virtually on Wednesday.

The footballer, whose result was confirmed as positive the following day, lined out in the victory over Kill. On Monday night, Dungarvan apologised for “mishandling” the coronavirus case and misinterpreting guidelines. However, the club could now face punishment in the form of a suspension and/or a fine.

Elsewhere, a Kerry senior hurlers has tested positive for Covid-19, manager Fintan O’Connor has confirmed.

Speaking at a press briefing prior to their Division 2A final against Antrim on Sunday week, O’Connor explained: “Like every other team in the country, we have had brushes with the Covid virus. We have one confirmed case of it in the squad at the moment. Obviously, we are following all the public health instructions and protocols to the letter.

“The player who has tested positive has not been with the squad for the last 12 days, so it has not impinged on anything that we have been doing training-wise. I would be hoping that the player involved will be able to return to the squad in time to available to play against Antrim.”

Former Tipperary star Declan Browne will be helping out the Wexford senior footballers for their forthcoming Division 4 games and Leinster championship campaign. The 2002 All-Star will serve as a forwards coach with manager Shane Roche, who took over from Paul Galvin last month.

Elsewhere, Mayo stalwart Jason Doherty could miss the county’s forthcoming league and championship schedule. The forward injured his knee in training recently having had surgery on a cruciate tear after sustaining the injury in last year’s Super 8 game against Donegal.