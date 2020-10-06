'A name you will hear down the road': St Thomas' manager Kevin Lally tipped for big things

'He has just jumped in with the Galway U17 team but he is a name you will hear down the road for sure in future inter-county management'
St Thomas' captain Conor Cooney and manager Kevin Lally celebrate following the Galway SHC final win over Turloughmore. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Tue, 06 Oct, 2020 - 13:09
Joel Slattery

Former Limerick senior hurling manager TJ Ryan has tipped St Thomas’ boss Kevin Lally for big things going forward.

Lally led his side to a third Galway SHC title in a row at the weekend - a team that Garryspillane man Ryan coached.

The former Treaty boss also spoke about the leadership of the players on the field after a battling second half display saw them overcome Turloughmore 1-14 to 0-15.

Despite playing with a strong breeze in the first half, the sides were level at the change of ends, however, St Thomas’ were able to secure a third title on the bounce.

“When you have a backbone of Fintan (Burke) at three, Shane Cooney at six, and Davy Burke and James Regan in the middle of the field and Conor Cooney leading the attack with Darragh Burke, it’s a strong spine for a club team,” Ryan said speaking on the Irish Examiner podcast.

“They’re tremendous leaders. You can’t win a county championship without guys like that and to win three in a row is a testament to all those guys.”

However, an extra word of praise went out to manager Lally.

“It is a name you will hear of down the road, I have no doubt about that. He will be involved,” said Ryan.

“He has just jumped in with the Galway U17 team but he is a name you will hear down the road for sure in future inter-county management.”

Anthony Daly agreed with the assessment describing Lally as “a great hurling guy”.

Padraig Pearses clubman Lally was quick to point out the "spirit and character" in the three-in-a-row winners.

“I tip my hat to them, they’re phenomenal," he said.

"We went to battle seven days ago and the come here today in dirty conditions, it doesn’t matter there’s no excuses. Guys like Fintan Burke, Cian Mahony, Dave Sherry, John Headd, he’s a kid who got his Leaving Cert two weeks ago. Oisín Flannery got his Leaving Cert two weeks ago. To a man they’ve been absolutely outstanding, I’m delighted for them,” added Lally.

