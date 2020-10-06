Fintan Burke's brilliance won't have gone unnoticed by Shane O'Neill

Galway manager Shane O’Neill may have to plan without Daithi Burke for their opening championship game against Wexford but he seems to have been handed a ready-made replacement at full-back in Fintan Burke.

Fintan Burke was probably the player of the club championship as St Thomas’ completed a three-in-a-row on Sunday, with the former Galway U21 captain revelling after moving to full-back early in the campaign.

Burke played some of his underage hurling in attack but moved to defence a couple of seasons ago and took over the full-back role during the summer when Sean Skehill was ruled out.

The 23-year old has been the rock on which St Thomas’ built their fifth title since 2012 and after making his Galway debut earlier this year in the league, could become a key man for O’Neill, especially if the unrelated Daithi Burke is ruled out with a calf injury which curtailed his involvement with Turloughmore in Sunday’s final.

“I was playing wing-back coming up through the ranks or wing-forward with the minors, in my own opinion I’m probably better in the backs.

“Sean had a sore back so I went into full-back and I never came back out of it. It’s my first year properly in at full-back. Thankfully, it has gone well but I really don’t care where I play,” said Burke.

He provided inspiration to St Thomas’ last year as well when he recovered from a cruciate injury in the All-Ireland club final defeat to Ballyhale Shamrocks on St Patrick’s to come on as a sub in the county final in November and shoot two points to help pip Liam Mellows.

O’Neill brought him into this league squad earlier this year at wing-back but the Galway manager has seen enough St Thomas’ games in the past few months to know that Burke can do a job on the edge of the square.

“It has been a weird year,” added Burke. “I was in Galway early on and obviously everything came to a halt. Then there were a few boring enough months after that but in fairness, it was great when we heard the club was coming back and there’s no better man than Kevin Lally to get you back into shape quick.

“He probably brought us through some of the worst sessions I’ve ever heard of or gone through in my life, but from there it all went in the right direction.”

Meanwhile, Sean Kelly is hoping to carry his brilliant form into the inter-county championship with Padraic Joyce’s Tribesmen after guiding Maigh Cuilinn to their first Galway senior title on Sunday.

Kelly, operating as an attacking full-back, was a key performer in the historic win, and brothers Paul and Eoghan were also to the fore against Mountbellew/Moylough.

Their late father, Padraig ‘Dandy’ Kelly, was a long-serving performer for Maigh Cuilinn and Galway, and now his sons are continuing his legacy, with Paul also called into the county squad in recent weeks.

Sean Kelly broke into the Galway senior team in 2017 under the management of Kevin Walsh, but since Joyce took charge he has been playing at full-back instead of his usual wing forward position.

“The number on your back is just a number. I try to get out of the full-back line as much as I can, you don’t want to be stuck in there all game. We are delighted with the win,” said Kelly.

“It’s our first time ever winning the Frank Fox Cup for our club. I’m absolutely thrilled. It was a tough game, Mountbellew put it up to us in the end and we got away with it in the end with the two goals.