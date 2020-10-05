Duhallow loss clears way for four Cork football finals

The Intermediate A hurling decider between Éire Óg and Aghabullogue has been postponed
Duhallow's Micheal Mahoney dispossess Mark Cronin of Nemo Rangers at Páirc Uí Rinn. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Mon, 05 Oct, 2020 - 11:38
Eoghan Cormican

Duhallow’s elimination from the Cork Premier SFC means all four Cork county football finals can go ahead next weekend - but the Intermediate A hurling decider between Éire Óg and Aghabullogue has been postponed.

The Intermediate A and Premier Intermediate football semi-final victories enjoyed by Duhallow clubs Rockchapel and Kanturk on Saturday meant a Duhallow victory over Nemo on Sunday would have left the Cork County Board with a fixtures headache as to what competitions would be concluded next weekend and what finals would be postponed.

But Duhallow’s one-point semi-final loss to Nemo Rangers in the Premier SFC semi-final - a result which avoids the scenario of players being involved in finals with their club and division - has cleared the way for all four football finals to take place next weekend, pending a potential Government decision on imposing tighter public health measures.

What won’t take place next weekend is the Intermediate A hurling decider between Éire Óg and Aghabullogue because of the former’s involvement in the Senior A football decider.

The Premier Senior football final throws in at 4pm on Sunday; the Senior A final between Éire Óg and Mallow is fixed for 12.30pm on Sunday; the Kanturk-Knocknagree Premier Intermediate final is at 7pm on Saturday; the Intermediate A final between Rockchapel and Mitchelstown is down for 3pm on Saturday, while on Friday next, the sole hurling final of the weekend sees Russell Rovers and Castlemartyr contest the Lower Intermediate Hurling Championship decider.

