The Mid Kerry derby between Beaufort and Glenbeigh/Glencar was a feisty affair
Kerry round-up: Spa make heavy weather of Laune Rangers

Spa, Beaufort, Na Gaeil and Castleisland Desmonds booked their places in the last eight of the Kerry IFC championship.

Sun, 04 Oct, 2020 - 21:30
Mortimer Murphy

Spa, Beaufort, Na Gaeil and Castleisland Desmonds booked their places in the last eight of the Kerry IFC championship.

Spa were forced to dig deep before defeating Laune Rangers on Saturday night (1-10 to 1-8). A Dara Moynihan goal gave the victors an early boost and they led 1-9 to 0-6 at the three-quarter. But the Killorglin men mounted a late comeback and a Dáire Cleary goal left just two points between the sides in added time. Laune Rangers pushed for a winning goal but Spa custodian James Devane came to his side's rescue with a dramatic late save to claim the win.

The Mid Kerry derby between Beaufort and Glenbeigh/Glencar was a feisty affair with the losers finishing with 13 men.

Beaufort finished the stronger and a young Sean O’Brien goal in added time saw Beaufort through 1-15 to 0-11 with Glenbeigh reduced to 13, when Pa Kilkenny joining Fergal Griffin on the sideline.

Beaufort will face Na Gaeil in a repeat of the 2018 Junior Premier Final while Spa meet Castleisland Desmonds.

Fossa, despite goals from David and Paudie Clifford, were beaten by Gneeveguilla in the Junior Premier semi-final (4-10 to 2-9).

Gneeveguilla had stayed in touch with goals from Padraig Doyle and Shane O’Sullivan before hitting a devastating 2-3 in the final five minutes to end clinch victory.

In the final, they will play a Ballydonoghue side which limped past Brosna 1-7 to 0-6 on Sunday, with Paul Kennelly getting the crucial goal late in the first half from the penalty spot.

Castlegregory just edged Beale by a point, 2-10 to 1-12 in the Junior semi-final and they will face Annascaul in an all West Kerry final. Meanwhile John Meyler and Kilmoyley completed the double, when the repeated their SHC final win over Causeway in the North Kerry SHC final, winning 0-13 to 0-10 with Kerry star Daniel Collins scoring 0-10 for the winners.

