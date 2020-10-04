Clinical Kilmacabea crush Carbery Rangers

John Bohane

Kilmacabea 1-18 

Carbery Rangers 0-7 

John Bohane, Ardfield  

Carbery JAFC final

Kilmacabea cruised to their third Carbery JAFC title with a 14 point victory over Carbery Rangers in Ardfield on Sunday.

The winners had one hand on the cup at half time when they led 0-12 to 0-1 and looked in control in every sector.

They surged into an early lead following a brace from Cork senior player Damen Gore and Colin McCarthy respectively. Kevin MacMahon had a ninth minute reply for Carbery Rangers but this proved their only score of the opening half. Their opponents then put the foot to the floor and raced 0-12 to 0-1 clear at the break. Paul Hodnett and Kevin MacMahon struck early points for Carbery Rangers to raise hopes of a comeback but that was shortlived as Richie O’Sullivan's 48th-minute goal swung the momentum back Kilmacabea's way as they cantered to the championship title.

Scorers for Kilmacabea: D Gore (0-8, 0-4 f), R O’Sullivan (1-1), C Sweetnam (0-2), I Jennings (0-2), D O’Callaghan (0-2), C McCarthy (0-2, 0-1 f), D O’Donovan (0-1 f).

Scorers for Carbery Rangers: P Hodnett (0-4 f), K MacMahon (0-2), B Kerr (0-1).

KILMACABEA: M O’Neill; D Whooley, N Hayes, S O’Driscoll; D McCarthy, R Hourihane, C Sweetnam; M Collins, D O’Donovan; J Collins, I Jennings, C McCarthy, D O’Callaghan, D Gore, R O’Sullivan.

Subs: D O’Donovan for C McCarthy (50), K McCarthy for D O’Callaghan (52), M Jennings for D Whooley (53).

CARBERY RANGERS: P Shanahan; P Og Hill, D Kerr, M Kelly; M O’Mahony, S Murray, C Daly; B Kerr, D O’Mahony; T O’Donoghue, K Fitzpatrick, C Calnan; JP Eady, K MacMahon, P Hodnett.

Subs: D Hayes for C Calnan (30), S O’Donoghue for JP Eady (47), A Roche for M O’Mahony (50), S O’Neill for T O’Donoghue (51).

Referee: Connie Murphy (Kilmeen).

