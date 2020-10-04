Clinical Kilmacabea crush Carbery Rangers

Kilmacabea cruised to their third Carbery JAFC title with a 14 point victory over Carbery Rangers in Ardfield on Sunday.
The winners had one hand on the cup at half time when they led 0-12 to 0-1 and looked in control in every sector.
They surged into an early lead following a brace from Cork senior player Damen Gore and Colin McCarthy respectively. Kevin MacMahon had a ninth minute reply for Carbery Rangers but this proved their only score of the opening half. Their opponents then put the foot to the floor and raced 0-12 to 0-1 clear at the break. Paul Hodnett and Kevin MacMahon struck early points for Carbery Rangers to raise hopes of a comeback but that was shortlived as Richie O’Sullivan's 48th-minute goal swung the momentum back Kilmacabea's way as they cantered to the championship title.