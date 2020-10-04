Alan Connolly leads the charge as Blackrock secure first Cork title in 18 years

Cork Premier SHC: Blackrock 4-26 Glen Rovers 4-18

Blackrock’s bench were crucial in the club claiming their first senior county hurling title in 18 years.

While Alan Connolly gave another demonstration of his precocious talent, it was the 3-5 scored from the bench that helped tip the balance in their favour in this thriller in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

With the wind, Blackrock thundered into the first extra period, points from Connolly and Alan O’Callaghan giving them the ascendancy prior to Shane O’Keeffe following in on a Connolly ball to find the net. Two more Blackrock points followed when Robbie Cotter rifled home in the 67th minute and the margin was 10.

Two Patrick Horgan placed balls cut the gap to eight at the turnaround, 3-24 to 3-16, and another five from him followed successively the second half, three of them coming from a penalty he earned. However, Cotter’s second goal sealed it for Blackrock and the 33rd senior county crown.

A brace of goals by Simon Kennefick in second half normal time had brought Glen Rovers roaring back into the game and it had been expected given the elements. His first came a minute into the new half after a Stephen McDonnell solo, the second three-pointer four minutes later a result of him following up on his rebounded shot.

That score brought them level and a Horgan 65 put them ahead but that lead was short-lived as substitute Tadhg Deasy produced a solo effort to find the net in the 39th minute. Blackrock, defying the wind, were four up in the 42nd minute but found themselves one behind six minutes later after a flurry of Glen scores including a Mark Dooley goal.

As the sides were level four times in the final 10 minutes of normal time, Dooley added another couple of points as did Blackrock replacement Cotter. An Adam O’Donovan point in the 59th minute sent Blackrock ahead into four minute of additional time but they were pegged back by a mighty Deasy sideline cut. And just when Horgan appeared to have won it for Glen Rovers, a free was awarded to Connolly and he sent the game to extra-time.

Tadhg Deasy of Blackrock celebrates after scoring his side's first goal in the win over Glen Rovers. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Into the teeth of the elements, Glen Rovers started brightest and had three points scored before Blackrock opened their account in the sixth minute. The Glen’s half-forwards were looking particularly strong in winning primary ball but they could have done more with their spoils.

Blackrock fired back with six points on the bounce, three of them from Connolly including two frees and he also blazed the ball across the goal from an acute angle in the 11th minute. But there was no doubting Connolly’s threat as much as Blackrock should have had more to show for it by the break.

A lovely turn, solo and shoot effort by Horgan brought Glen Rovers to within two at the water break and Dean Brosnan added another after it but Blackrock were four up by the 24th minute with another wind-assisted purple patch.

They should have been five up but for a blatant foul on Connolly missed by the referee and the team swapped a couple of points coming up to the interval before a fourth Connolly free sent Blackrock into it five points to the good, 0-12 to 0-7.

Scorers for Blackrock: A Connolly (0-13, 10 frees); R Cotter (2-2); T Deasy (0-1 sideline), S O’Keeffe (1-1 each); N Cashman, D Meaney, M O’Halloran, A O’Callaghan (0-2 each); J O’Sullivan (0-1).

Scorers for Glen Rovers: P Horgan (1-11, 1-0 pen, 5 frees, 2 65s); S Kennefick (2-0); M Dooley (1-2); A O’Donovan (0-2); L Coughlan, D Brosnan (0-1 each).

BLACKROCK: G Connolly; R Laide, G Norberg, J Ryan; S Murphy, N Cashman, Cathal Cormack; D O’Farrell, D Meaney; M O’Keeffe, Ciaran Cormack, John O’Sullivan; A Connolly, S O’Keeffe, M O’Halloran.

Subs for Blackrock: T Deasy for M O’Keeffe, J Cashman for R Laide (both 38); R Cotter for Ciaran Cormack, A O’Callaghan for J Ryan (both 52); K O’Keeffe for J O’Sullivan (60); E O’Farrell for A O’Farrell (69); M O’Halloran for M O’Keeffe (76).

GLEN ROVERS: C Hickey; S McDonnell, R Downey, D Dooling; A Lynch, B Moylan (c), D Noonan; D Cronin, A O’Donovan; D Brosnan, P Horgan, M Dooley; C Dorris, S Kennefick, L Coughlan.

Subs for Glen Rovers: D Cunningham for C Dorris (42); C Healy for D Dooling, D Tynan for D Brosnan (both 55); L Horgan for D Cronin (58); G Kennefick for L Coughlan, D Brosnan for D Tynan (e-t h-t); D Morris for A O’Donovan (inj 75).

Referee: C McAllister.