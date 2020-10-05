A titanic victory for Charleville makes title all the sweeter for Claude Gough

'Fr O'Neill's rocked us. They hit the ground running. They used the field very well. That is down to the coaching they are getting'
A titanic victory for Charleville makes title all the sweeter for Claude Gough

Charleville manager Claude Gough with Jack Barry celebrate after their victory over Fr. O’Neill’s in the Senior A final. Picture: Dan Linehan

Mon, 05 Oct, 2020 - 06:31
Therese O’Callaghan

An emotional Claude Gough struggled to put the achievement into words minutes after guiding Charleville to a county title.

“I really don’t know how to describe this bunch of players," the winning manager said. 

"But before I go any further, Fr O’Neill’s ... there is just an inch between us. They are an exceptional outfit, they brought everything. They rocked us. They hit the ground running. They used the field very well. That is down to the coaching they are getting."

And Gough made no secret of that the fact that their panel depth proved crucial in getting them over the line.

He explained: “Our bench stood to us today. The resilience and belief in this bunch for the past number of years is a testament. We needed to compose ourselves.

We believe in this bunch. A lot of stuff has been thrown at them throughout the championship - they just needed to find their feet.

“Slowly but surely, we got into the game. We picked off a couple of scores and we rejigged a few things out on the field.

“Finals take a life of their own. This game today took 64/65 minutes of ups and downs, it was a roller-coaster. 

"It could have gone either way and again just like the semi-final, we just got over the line. 

"In the climate we are in at the moment, it takes grit and it takes character. It is just how bad you want it on the day.

“Danny O’Flynn, is our leader both on and off the field. Our full-back line got a bit tighter. Our half-back line got more into the game. Jack Buckley was fantastic again. He brings that extra verve. And Darragh (Fitzgibbon) started moving. We moved him around full-forward to see if we could extend their half-back line a bit and maybe stretch the field a small bit.

“Thankfully our lads started to look up and spray the ball a bit better. Two or three lads entered the fray, we believe in them. They took their opportunities. That is all down to the hard work they have been doing throughout the year. 

"I can’t say enough about them."

More in this section

Moycullen’s players celebrates 4/10/2020 First Galway senior crown for Maigh Cuilinn
Kevin O'Keeffe and Eoin Smith celebrates at the final whistle 4/10/2020 A game that 'deserved a crowd': Bishops and soccer players in awe of Glen Rovers and Blackrock
Moycullen v Mountbellew-Moylough - Galway County Senior Football Championship Final Dessie Conneely and Conor Bohan net to secure first ever Galway title for Maigh Cuilinn

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices