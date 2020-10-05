A titanic victory for Charleville makes title all the sweeter for Claude Gough

An emotional Claude Gough struggled to put the achievement into words minutes after guiding Charleville to a county title.

“I really don’t know how to describe this bunch of players," the winning manager said.

"But before I go any further, Fr O’Neill’s ... there is just an inch between us. They are an exceptional outfit, they brought everything. They rocked us. They hit the ground running. They used the field very well. That is down to the coaching they are getting."

And Gough made no secret of that the fact that their panel depth proved crucial in getting them over the line.

He explained: “Our bench stood to us today. The resilience and belief in this bunch for the past number of years is a testament. We needed to compose ourselves.

We believe in this bunch. A lot of stuff has been thrown at them throughout the championship - they just needed to find their feet.

“Slowly but surely, we got into the game. We picked off a couple of scores and we rejigged a few things out on the field.

“Finals take a life of their own. This game today took 64/65 minutes of ups and downs, it was a roller-coaster.

"It could have gone either way and again just like the semi-final, we just got over the line.

"In the climate we are in at the moment, it takes grit and it takes character. It is just how bad you want it on the day.

“Danny O’Flynn, is our leader both on and off the field. Our full-back line got a bit tighter. Our half-back line got more into the game. Jack Buckley was fantastic again. He brings that extra verve. And Darragh (Fitzgibbon) started moving. We moved him around full-forward to see if we could extend their half-back line a bit and maybe stretch the field a small bit.

“Thankfully our lads started to look up and spray the ball a bit better. Two or three lads entered the fray, we believe in them. They took their opportunities. That is all down to the hard work they have been doing throughout the year.

"I can’t say enough about them."