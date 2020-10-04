O’Mahony masterclass sweeps Mitchelstown to Cork IFC final

Cork IFC: Mitchelstown 2-13 Aghabollogue 0-7

Mitchelstown led from start to finish in Mallow today as they secured their place in the final of the Bons Secours Cork IFC at the expense of Aghabollogue.

They were full value for their victory as they used their physical advantage to the full, adapted to the elements better and in Cathail O’Mahony, they have a forward of genuine class.

It was O’Mahony’s two-goal burst after half-time that finished the game as a contest. His side led by 0-8 to 0-3 at the break before his team-mate Patrick Magee traded scores with Aghabollogue’s Evan O’Sullivan.

O’Mahony then struck for his first goal, calmly slotting the ball past the onrushing John Buckley after brilliant work from James Sheehan and Michael Walsh.

Luke Casey responded well for the Muskerry side with two frees but then O’Mahony’s effort for a point ended up in the top-corner to give his side an unassailable 2-9 to 0-6 lead as they broke for water. To make matters worse for Aghabollogue, they lost the impressive Casey to injury.

Mitchelstown did what they needed to from there to the end, soaking up the Aghabollogue pressure before breaking quickly to strike for the points that they required. O’Mahony, Sean Walsh, Michael Walsh and Seamus Coleman all split the posts while all the mid-Cork side could muster in response was a point from Matthew Bradley.

Mitchelstown played into the elements in the opening period and adapted to it well, moving the ball at pace through the hands while keeping enough men back to limit Aghabollogue’s options in attack.

In truth, it took the wind out of the Muskerry side’s sails as they struggled to get the ball into their full-forward line. A Cathal O’Mahony free and two points from Shane Cahill gave them a three point lead after 15 minutes.

Aghabollogue were frustrated at this stage and had kicked four wides but Paul Ring was playing well at centre-back and when Luke Casey made it 0-3 to 0-1 at the water break, they had found their feet.

However, it was Mitchelstown who settled more quickly again as O’Mahony kicked two more points and Sean O’Sullivan also found the range. Bradley and Casey responded for the mid-Cork men to leave them trailing by 0-6 to 0-3 as the clock edged past 30 minutes.

Crucially, Mitchelstown managed to sneak in two more points from O’Mahony and Michael Walsh before the break to give them a 0-8 to 0-3 lead as they turned to play with the wind.

O’Mahony then stamped his class on the occasion to set-up an intriguing clash with Rockchapel next weekend.

Scorers for Mitchelstown: C O’Mahony (2-5, 3 frees), S Cahill and M Walsh (1 free) (0-2 each), S Walsh, P Magee, S O’Sullivan and S Coleman (0-1 each).

Scorers for Aghabollogue: L Casey (0-4, 3 frees, 1’45), M Bradley (0-2), E O’Sullivan (0-1, free).

MITCHELSTOWN: L Hanna; K Roche, F Herlihy, L Finn; G Carroll, S Beston, P Molloy; S Walsh, C English; P Magee, M Walsh, S O’Sullivan; J Sheehan, S Cahill, C O’Mahony.

Subs: A O’Brien for Sheehan (47), D Dineen for Magee (47), S Coleman for Cahill (56), M Maher for Finn (58), O Burke for Beston (58), L Keane for O’Mahony (61).

AGHABOLLOGUE: J Buckley; P Dilworth, C Smith, P Twomey; B Casey, P Ring, A Murphy; S O’Connell, S O’Sullivan; M Dennehy, D Thompson, N Barry-Murphy; L Casey, E O’Sullivan, M Bradley.

Subs: P O’Sullivan for L Casey (inj, 46), J Corkery for Dilworth (47), C O’Sullivan for Thompson (51), J Murphy for Barry-Murphy (60).

Referee: Cormac Dineen (Douglas).