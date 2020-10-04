Rewatch: Charleville edge out Fr O'Neill's in classic Senior A final

On the back of a Cork Premier IHC county win that took them all the way to last January’s Croke Park final thriller, Fr O’Neill’s are still going strong.

So strong in fact that they are just 60 minutes away from another county title, this time in the Senior 'A' grade.

Standing in their way are a Charleville side, fresh off an impressive win over Kanturk.

With Darragh Fitzgibbon leading the charge for the north Cork men, a thriller is in store.

Oisin Langan and Ger Cunningham will call the final from Páirc Ui Chaoimh. Throw in is at 12.30.

