Rewatch: Charleville edge out Fr O'Neill's in classic Senior A final

First up on a busy Sunday, the Co-Op Superstores Senior A hurling decider between Charleville and Fr O’Neills throwing in at 12.30pm.
Rewatch: Charleville edge out Fr O'Neill's in classic Senior A final

Fr O’Neill’s Declan Dalton will be a key man in today's Senior A final. Picture: David Keane.

Sun, 04 Oct, 2020 - 11:45

On the back of a Cork Premier IHC county win that took them all the way to last January’s Croke Park final thriller, Fr O’Neill’s are still going strong.

So strong in fact that they are just 60 minutes away from another county title, this time in the Senior 'A' grade.

Standing in their way are a Charleville side, fresh off an impressive win over Kanturk.

With Darragh Fitzgibbon leading the charge for the north Cork men, a thriller is in store.

Oisin Langan and Ger Cunningham will call the final from Páirc Ui Chaoimh. Throw in is at 12.30.

This livestream is available via an embedded video player from YouTube. Such embeds from social media companies, including YouTube, place cookies that are capable of tracking your browser behaviour. This may impact the content and messages you see on other websites you visit. Your consent us required to allow these cookies to be placed. You can manage your consent for social media cookies in the Preferences Centre, via our Cookie Policy.

If you do not allow these cookies, the player will not work as expected.

In that case, you can view the livestream directly on YouTube, here.

More in this section

Niall O'Meara tackles Colm Spillane 1/2/2020 Colm Spillane hoping for 'early recovery' from hand injury suffered in county final 
Tipperary Press Event in Advance of GAA All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final Leitrim SHC: Carrick Hurling beat Clainin Iomaint for fourth year in a row
Clare v Carlow - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B Round 1 Louth SHC: Title number 12 for impressive Knockbridge
#live sport

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices