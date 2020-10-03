Louth SHC: Title number 12 for impressive Knockbridge

Louth SHC: Knockbridge 3-16 St Fechin's 2-14

St Fechin's lost a painstaking fourth county final in a row today as Knockbridge came out on top to secure a 12th senior hurling crown in Louth.

Having won a first-ever county title in 2015, and then retaining it 12 months later, St Fechin's have come out second best in Louth every year since.

Shane Fennell top-scored for the winners with 1-7 while Gerard McKeown and Gareth Hall also found the net.

For Saints, Paddy Lynch and Peter Fortune rose green flags but they were unable to propel their side to victory.

Knockbridge are now 10 behind 22-time champions Naomh Moninne of Dundalk at the top of the all-time roll of honour in the Wee County.