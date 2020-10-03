Louth SHC: Title number 12 for impressive Knockbridge

Shane Fennell top-scored for the winners with 1-7
Louth SHC: Title number 12 for impressive Knockbridge

Knockbridge are now 10 behind 22-time champions Naomh Moninne of Dundalk at the top of the all-time roll of honour in the Wee County.

Sat, 03 Oct, 2020 - 22:09

Louth SHC: Knockbridge 3-16 St Fechin's 2-14

St Fechin's lost a painstaking fourth county final in a row today as Knockbridge came out on top to secure a 12th senior hurling crown in Louth.

Having won a first-ever county title in 2015, and then retaining it 12 months later, St Fechin's have come out second best in Louth every year since.

Shane Fennell top-scored for the winners with 1-7 while Gerard McKeown and Gareth Hall also found the net.

For Saints, Paddy Lynch and Peter Fortune rose green flags but they were unable to propel their side to victory.

Knockbridge are now 10 behind 22-time champions Naomh Moninne of Dundalk at the top of the all-time roll of honour in the Wee County.

More in this section

Tipperary Press Event in Advance of GAA All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final Leitrim SHC: Carrick Hurling beat Clainin Iomaint for fourth year in a row
Cork v Tipperary - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Donegal SHC: Setanta too good for St Eunan's
Mark Coleman masterclass sees Blarney promoted to senior ranks Mark Coleman masterclass sees Blarney promoted to senior ranks

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices