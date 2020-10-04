Watch: Castlehaven take on St Finbarr's for spot in Cork Premier SFC final

A busy weekend of live GAA action on Examiner Sport concludes with another fascinating encounter.

In the second Bon Secours Cork Premier SFC semi-final, Castlehaven take on St Finbarr's.

Paul O’Keeffe’s Barrs booked their semi-final place after a hard-fought quarter-final against Newcestown just last Wednesday but they are straight back at it and looking to book a spot in the final.

Castlehaven, are in a different boat entirely. Having secured a bye to the semi-final courtesy of a strong showing in the group stage, they haven't played competitively since September 6.

Patrick Mulcahy will be joined by former Cork manager, Brian Cuthbert for the 7pm start with pre-match build-up ahead of throw-in.

