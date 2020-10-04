Watch: Castlehaven take on St Finbarr's for spot in Cork Premier SFC final

Patrick Mulcahy will be joined by former Cork manager, Brian Cuthbert for the 7pm throw in
David Whelton of Castlehaven is tackled by Alan Jennings of Carbery Rangers during the Cork Premier SFC clash earlier this season. The Haven are just 60 minutes away from a final berth. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Sun, 04 Oct, 2020 - 18:30

A busy weekend of live GAA action on Examiner Sport concludes with another fascinating encounter. 

In the second Bon Secours Cork Premier SFC semi-final, Castlehaven take on St Finbarr's.

Paul O’Keeffe’s Barrs booked their semi-final place after a hard-fought quarter-final against Newcestown just last Wednesday but they are straight back at it and looking to book a spot in the final.

Castlehaven, are in a different boat entirely. Having secured a bye to the semi-final courtesy of a strong showing in the group stage, they haven't played competitively since September 6.

Patrick Mulcahy will be joined by former Cork manager, Brian Cuthbert for the 7pm start with pre-match build-up ahead of throw-in.

