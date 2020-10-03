Watch: Repeat of last year's final as Nemo Rangers face Duhallow for spot in 2020 decider

After the Charleville vs Fr O'Neill's clash, our cameras switch to Páirc Ui Rinn for the first of the Premier SFC semi-finals.

And another mouthwatering pairing for viewers on Examiner Sport as we have a repeat of last year's final as Nemo Rangers put their title on the line against Duhallow.

The division were put to the pin of their collar to see off Valley Rovers in the quarter-finals and have the disadvantage of Kanturk's involvement in the Premier IFC semi-final yesterday, but if they click, Nemo are in for a searching examination.

Des Curran and Conor Counihan will be calling the action which throws in at 2pm.