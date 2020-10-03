Watch: Repeat of last year's final as Nemo Rangers face Duhallow for spot in 2020 decider

Join Des Curran and Conor Counihan for the 2pm throw in
Watch: Repeat of last year's final as Nemo Rangers face Duhallow for spot in 2020 decider

Nemo Rangers players and supporters celebrate with the Andy Scannell trophy after defeating Duhallow in the Cork SFC final at Pairc Ui Rinn last October. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Sat, 03 Oct, 2020 - 13:45

After the Charleville vs Fr O'Neill's clash, our cameras switch to Páirc Ui Rinn for the first of the Premier SFC semi-finals.

And another mouthwatering pairing for viewers on Examiner Sport as we have a repeat of last year's final as Nemo Rangers put their title on the line against Duhallow.

The division were put to the pin of their collar to see off Valley Rovers in the quarter-finals and have the disadvantage of Kanturk's involvement in the Premier IFC semi-final yesterday, but if they click, Nemo are in for a searching examination.

Des Curran and Conor Counihan will be calling the action which throws in at 2pm.

More in this section

Carnacon hoping third time's the charm against rivals Kilkerrin/Clonberne Carnacon hoping third time's the charm against rivals Kilkerrin/Clonberne
Bishopstown GAA mourn the passing of 'inspiration' Kevin Driscoll Bishopstown GAA mourn the passing of 'inspiration' Kevin Driscoll
A big little All-Ireland for Garnish and St John’s: No gazebos, but the ham is real A big little All-Ireland for Garnish and St John’s: No gazebos, but the ham is real

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices