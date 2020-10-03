Watch: Castlelyons take on Blarney in Cork Premier IHC final

Castlelyons meet Blarney in the hotly-anticipated Cork Premier IHC final this evening - and the Examiner Sport cameras will be there to capture all the action live.

When the sides met in the group phase in August in Mourneabbey in front of the Examiner Sport cameras, Castlelyons were impressive winners, 1-20 to 1-14 – but there’s an argument to suggest Blarney is the form horse in the grade in recent weeks – and they will be boosted by the strong UCC form of Shane Barrett and Padraig Power, who scored 3-2 in the semi-final win over Carrigaline.

Having been involved in a premier intermediate relegation play-off in 2016 and ‘18, Blarney youngsters can inspire them to success this evening. As well as up and coming stars, they also boost county man Mark Coleman in their side.

Castlelyons brothers Anthony, Colm, and Michael Spillane were mascots when the club played a county intermediate hurling final in 1998. This evening, they could well hold the key to success and, more importantly, to a place back in senior hurling for the club.

Oisin Langan will provide commentary with Mark Landers on analysis for the 7pm throw in. Build up, where we hear from both camps, starts at 6.45pm.