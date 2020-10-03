Blackrock not there to make up the numbers: ‘Finals are for winning, not for partaking’

GAA fields were hardly open three weeks when Michael O’Halloran’s already shortened season became even shorter again.

After rising to contest possession in the air during a challenge game against Na Piarsaigh, the Blackrock captain landed uncomfortably on his left ankle.

It is an ankle O’Halloran has sprained a number of times and one he describes as “fairly weak”, but the sensation he felt when hitting the ground that day against Na Piarsaigh suggested something more serious than your ordinary sprain.

The initial x-ray proved inconclusive and so an MRI was done, the latter showing a stress fracture which would keep O’Halloran out of action for six weeks.

Now, six weeks on the sideline is hardly season-ending, but the timing of the injury was far from ideal, arriving as it did during a truncated window for club activity.

The 23-year-old forward was immediately ruled out of Blackrock’s opening two fixtures in Group B of the championship and it was uncertain at the time if he'd be back for their third and final group outing at the end of August.

The hope was, of course, he’d have something to come back to, that Blackrock would still be relevant in the championship and closing in on a knockout spot.

And that’s exactly how it panned out. O’Halloran was introduced for the closing 26 minutes of the game against Bishopstown on August 29, their progression to the quarter-finals already secured.

“After the injury was diagnosed, I went to a specialist in Dublin by the name of Johnny McKenna. He said I’d be out for up to six weeks and that put my mind at ease,” recalls O’Halloran of the mid-season bump in the road.

“There was a lot of rehab involved. But I am well used to it. My ankle is fairly weak. It is one of those ankles that always goes. I need to get it fixed properly.

I am supposed to go for surgery at the end of the season, but concentrating on hurling for now and just kinda playing through it.

O’Halloran is adamant he didn’t have a full 60 minutes in him when returning in late August and is thankful that theory did not have to be put to the test.

“The lads did very well in winning the first two games. We knew we were qualified come the Bishopstown game.

“I was delighted we had another game against Douglas to look forward to when I got back in. And lucky to get my spot back too given all the competition in the panel and how well all the lads had been playing during the group stages."

Whatever about his assertion that he wasn’t yet match-fit for their final group fixture, O’Halloran was back at full throttle for the aforementioned Douglas quarter-final. By the 12th minute of proceedings, he had hit four points from play. He finished with 0-7 beside his name.

The Cork panellist did not find the target during last weekend’s extra-time epic against UCC, paying tribute to those around him who “carried” the Rockies into tomorrow's decider.

“UCC were always that point or two ahead. We got goals at crucial times and then Alan Connolly landed a huge free. There was actually a problem with the scoreboard, so at one stage we weren’t quite sure were we behind by two or three. We were shouting out to the line to see what was in it. But thank God the lads dug in to grind out a draw at full-time, and then Tadhg [Deasy] came on, John O’Sullivan did well, Niall Cashman did well. All that carried us home.

“Everyone stood up. We are a good, balanced team. There is no one individual. There are loads of different fellas standing up each game - and that's really positive.

“It was a very tough game, good preparation for Sunday. Finals are for winning. They are not for partaking.

We were very disappointed after losing to Imokilly in 2017. If you are in a final, you want to win it.

* A special edition match programme, encompassing this weekend’s Cork Premier Intermediate, Senior A and Premier Senior finals, will be available to download from the Cork GAA website (www.gaacork.ie) from this morning. The 40-page match programme, which can be downloaded free of charge, will not be available for sale at any of the three hurling finals across the weekend.