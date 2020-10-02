South Kerry final off due to Covid concern

South Kerry GAA chiefs have cancelled Sunday's divisional senior football championship following 'instruction from the HSE'

Champions Dromid Pearses were to face St Mary’s Waterville but board officials tweeted on Thursday night that the game has been called off due to a 'Covid issue' in one of the competing squads.

A tweet from the South Kerry official account noted that: “SK Final cancelled. Unfortunately following instruction from the HSE the South Kerry has been postponed until further notice due to notification of a Covid issue arising the last 24 hours”

The South Kerry Board had originally fixed the final for the following weekend but brought forward the fixture when the learned that county players would not be available to their clubs after Sunday.

The South Kerry final cannot now be played until after Kerry exit the Munster, or All-Ireland senior football championship.