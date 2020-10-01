Ten times Diarmuid Connolly made the headlines - for better or worse

As Diarmuid Connolly exits the inter-county scene, John Fogarty looks back at 10 times the Dublin great hit the headlines.

“St Vincent’s weather late Nemo storm” - March 17, 2008

Diarmuid Connolly’s first national title came 12 years ago when he scored 1-2 in his club’s one-point All-Ireland SFC final over Nemo Rangers.

The then 21-year-old was his team’s top scorer from play, his 12th minute point from play followed by a goal 10 minutes later when he took receipt of a Mossy Quinn pass and cooly dispatched the ball to the net. A free from Connolly towards the end was vital in ensuring the Cork and Munster champions’ late rally came up short.

“Connolly cleared to play in final” - September 6, 2011

Late into the second half of the infamous All-Ireland semi-final against Donegal, Connolly was shown a red card by Maurice Deegan for his involvement in an incident with Marty Boyle.

However, the one-month suspension was countered by the Dublin County Board and after a three-hour meeting of the Central Hearings Committee the punishment was rescinded due to a technicality.

“Dublin deny Kerry a spot in the final” - September 1, 2013

One of the greatest All-Ireland semi-finals ever played in Croke Park was betrayed by the scoreline, which read a seven-point win for Dublin. That being said, the way Dublin finished the game was emphatic and when the game was there for taking Connolly was in his element.

Diarmuid Connolly

Deservedly claiming the RTÉ man of the match award, he told captain Stephen Cluxton, then on free-taking duties, to stay put as he took it upon himself in the 68th minute to kick a free off his left foot to equalise the game, his other three points coming from play.

“Majestic Connolly proves difference as Vincent’s claim All-Ireland success” - March 18, 2014

Beyond doubt, this was Connolly’s greatest performance in Croke Park. Scoring 2-5 from play and setting up the Marino club’s other two goals, the then 26-year-old was untouchable in taking apart Castlebar Mitchels as they captured a third Andy Merrigan Cup by seven points.

His performance in defeat against Donegal in the All-Ireland semi-final later in the year was also excellent.

“Diarmuid Connolly cleared to play against Mayo” - September 5, 2015

Having been unsuccessful with the Central Hearings and Appeals Committees in contesting his one-match ban for a sending off in the drawn All-Ireland semi-final, Connolly and Dublin took his case to the Disputes Resolution Authority. Two of the three-person panel ruled on the morning of the replay that he should be allowed to play in it.

“GAA Great Plays: Diarmuid Connolly (Dublin vs Kerry, 2016 All-Ireland semi-final)” - August 28, 2016

The aforementioned 2014 All-Ireland club final was his best performance in GAA HQ but his finest and most crucial score there came in this year’s semi-final win over Kerry. With Dublin leading by one in additional time, the on-running Connolly claimed a pass by Paul Mannion and didn’t break stride as he glided over a point off his left from the left towards the Hill 16 goal.

Poetry in motion.

“Diarmuid Connolly clinches superb Gaelic football clean sweep for the second time in four years” - December 12, 2016

After first doing it 2013 with his club and county mate Ger Brennan, Connolly won every football competition he competed in four years ago - Allianz League Division 1, Leinster SFC, All-Ireland SFC, Dublin SFC and Leinster club SFC. He also claimed his second All-Star this season.

St Vincent's Diarmuid Connolly with Aidan McElliggott of Mullinalaghta during the 2016 Leinster club championship - a season where Connolly won every competition he took part in. Picture: INPHO/Donall Farmer

Ten years ago, the likes of Derek Kavanagh and Paul Kerrigan achieved the same feat with Nemo and Cork.

“Connolly hit with 12-week ban for push” - June 7, 2017

His push on linesman Ciarán Branagan during the Leinster SFC opener against Carlow in Portlaoise was hardly a shove but as it was minor physical interference it did contravene a rule. And so it was that he was handed a three-month ban as much as it was challenged at hearings level.

RTÉ’s treatment of the incident prompted Jim Gavin to temporarily deny them one-on-one interviews. Connolly returned from suspension as a substitute in the All-Ireland semi-final win over Tyrone and in the final he won the winning free converted by Dean Rock.

“Diarmuid Connolly set to play Gaelic football in the US this summer” - June 3, 2018

The Irish Examiner reported Connolly was heading Stateside and it was there he claimed a Boston championship with Donegal Boston in August, a couple of weeks before Dublin claimed a fourth consecutive All-Ireland SFC title.

“Diarmuid Connolly is back training with Dublin, Jim Gavin reveals” - July 14, 2019

Speaking to Dublin TV after the Super 8 win over Cork, Gavin mentioned almost as a by the by that Connolly had returned to the panel. Connolly, who had been due to return to the US last summer only for a visa hold-up, started the final Super 8 game against Tyrone in Omagh before coming on against Mayo in the semi-final and both final games with Kerry.

A sixth Celtic Cross was his.