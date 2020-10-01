Tipp footballer John Meagher opts for hurling squad

John Meagher has switched from the Tipperary senior football panel to the hurling squad

The 27-year-old defender, who captained Loughmore-Castleiney in last Sunday’s senior county final defeat to Clonmel Commercials, was one of the standout performers in the senior hurling championship in which his club also reached the decider.

Meagher first made an appearance for the hurlers in the 2015 Allianz Hurling League but injuries beset his time in the panel. A member of Tipperary’s All-Ireland winning minor team under current senior manager David Power in 2011, he joined the senior football panel in 2018 and made his championship debut that summer.

Meagher was impressive in Loughmore’s epic senior hurling final against Kiladangan last Sunday week. He now links up with fellow clubmen, the three McGrath brothers Noel, John and Brian, in the county hurling set-up.

Meagher is the latest in a number of Tipperary dual players to make the switch to hurling. Clonmel Commercials’ Seamus Kennedy, who face Meagher in last Sunday’s final, was one of the stars in the county’s All-Ireland final win over Kilkenny 13 months ago. Kennedy made the switch in late 2015 along with midfielder Steven O’Brien who returned to the footballers after a couple of seasons.

Meagher’s inclusion is believed to be one of a number of adjustments to the 2020 panel that returned from the post-league training camp in March. Of the 2019 All-Ireland final match-day squad, defenders James Barry and Donagh Maher, substitutes that day, have since retired.

Meagher’s decision is a blow for the footballers who at least have the services of Michael Quinlivan, who was due to travel this year but changed his plans because of the pandemic. They can also call on Liam Casey, Colin English and Paudie Feehan.

Tipperary’s senior hurlers face the winners of Clare and Limerick in their Munster semi-final in LIT Gaelic Grounds or Páirc Uí Chaoimh on November 1. That same afternoon, Power’s men take on Clare in their provincial quarter-final in Semple Stadium. Before that, they will hope to avoid relegation from Allianz Division 3. Currently in joint sixth place on three points, they face Offaly at home on October 18 before heading to Leitrim a week later. Leitrim are also on three points.