Diarmuid Connolly announces retirement from inter-county football

Diarmuid Connolly has retired from inter-county football.
The announcement was made by Dublin GAA on Wednesday evening.
In a statement, Connolly expressed his "eternal appreciation" for the Dublin supporters who backed him throughout an often controversial career.
Connolly won six All-Ireland medals in the blue of Dublin over a storied career.
"I have been fortunate enough to play with an incredible group of players and I have cherished memories for life," he said.
The St Vincent's man added that he made an "exceptional collection of friends" during his time with the Dubs.
