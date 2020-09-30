Diarmuid Connolly announces retirement from inter-county football

Diarmuid Connolly has retired from inter-county football.

The announcement was made by Dublin GAA on Wednesday evening.

In a statement, Connolly expressed his "eternal appreciation" for the Dublin supporters who backed him throughout an often controversial career.

Connolly won six All-Ireland medals in the blue of Dublin over a storied career.

"I have been fortunate enough to play with an incredible group of players and I have cherished memories for life," he said.

The St Vincent's man added that he made an "exceptional collection of friends" during his time with the Dubs.