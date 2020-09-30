Watch: Glanmire take on defending champions Douglas in Cork Premier MFC final

The Rebel Óg Premier Minor Football Championship final sees Glanmire take on Douglas and all the action is live on Examiner Sport.

Defending champions Douglas will look to retain their crown but come up against a Glanmire side managed by Kerry great Tomás Ó Sé.

Both sides came through the difficult side of the draw, seeing off Nemo Rangers and Ballincollig along the way. Glanmire beat Douglas in the opening group game at the end of July but the defending champions – with four members of Cork’s All-Ireland winning minor team from a year ago – rebounded impressively with wins over Nemo and a superb display to wallop Ballincollig.

Glanmire lost to Ballincollig in the same group but recovered well and saw off Ibane Gaels in the semi-final in Clonakilty last week. Douglas, meanwhile, did enough to get the better of Inniscarra in the other semi, 1-10 to 0-8.

Coverage with lead commentator Colm O’Connor will kick off from 6.45pm, when he will be joined by The Echo’s Eamonn Murphy and Tony Leen, with the build-up featuring interviews with Ó Sé and his Douglas counterpart Eddie Murphy.