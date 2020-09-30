Watch: Glanmire take on defending champions Douglas in Cork Premier MFC final

Tomás Ó Sé's first foray into management sees his Glanmire youngsters take on Douglas in the Premier Minor final
Watch: Glanmire take on defending champions Douglas in Cork Premier MFC final

Glanmire's Olan Kelleher gets away from Douglas' Niall Lynch during the Premier 1 MFC clash in Glanmire last July. The two sides have made it through to tonight's final. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Wednesday, September 30, 2020 - 18:15 PM

The Rebel Óg Premier Minor Football Championship final sees Glanmire take on Douglas and all the action is live on Examiner Sport.

Defending champions Douglas will look to retain their crown but come up against a Glanmire side managed by Kerry great Tomás Ó Sé.

Both sides came through the difficult side of the draw, seeing off Nemo Rangers and Ballincollig along the way. Glanmire beat Douglas in the opening group game at the end of July but the defending champions – with four members of Cork’s All-Ireland winning minor team from a year ago – rebounded impressively with wins over Nemo and a superb display to wallop Ballincollig.

Glanmire lost to Ballincollig in the same group but recovered well and saw off Ibane Gaels in the semi-final in Clonakilty last week. Douglas, meanwhile, did enough to get the better of Inniscarra in the other semi, 1-10 to 0-8.

Coverage with lead commentator Colm O’Connor will kick off from 6.45pm, when he will be joined by The Echo’s Eamonn Murphy and Tony Leen, with the build-up featuring interviews with Ó Sé and his Douglas counterpart Eddie Murphy.

More in this section

Marc Ó Sé: Kerry 'very blessed' to have David Clifford to worry Dublin Marc Ó Sé: Kerry 'very blessed' to have David Clifford to worry Dublin
Kerry v Mayo - Allianz Football League Division 1 Final Tomás Ó Sé getting used to dual demands as Glanmire gear up for final test
Eimear Ryan: Club players have warmed up to the sight of ourselves on screen Eimear Ryan: Club players have warmed up to the sight of ourselves on screen
live sport#live sport

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices