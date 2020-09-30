Tomás Ó Sé getting used to dual demands as Glanmire gear up for final test

Tomás Ó Sé's first foray into management will come to a conclusion this evening when Glanmire take on Douglas in the Rebel Óg Premier Minor Football Championship final.

Ó Sé's side snatched a late win over Douglas earlier this year but the reigning champions, who feature four of Cork's 2019 All-Ireland minor winners, have rallied impressively to return to the final.

The Kerry legend says he's enjoyed the buzz he's got from taking charge of his first team, although the dual aspect of Cork clubs took some getting used to.

"I've enjoyed it, I wasn't expecting it. I got involved with Glanmire and I suppose the one thing and the biggest thing I've found difficult is that a West Kerry man doesn't understand a dual club," he told the Irish Examiner in an interview to be broadcast before our live stream coverage of tonight's final, starting from 6.45pm.

"I've struggled with that, the fact that you have 18 or 19 of the lads that won't be with you for a full week and if you find it hard to work on things...

"But that's an issue that's all over Cork and they've been used to it for years and years now.

"Douglas are in the same boat, all the big clubs are in the same boat, but I struggle with that.

"It's something we've got on with it, and the lads have done very well. It's a credit to them because they got to the final with Sars already this year and now to make the football equivalent as well is a fair achievement for them.

"There's over 10 of them playing both as starters and it's a fierce achievement for them."

The coronavirus shutdown prevented Ó Sé getting the type of time he would've wanted to work with the players on the training pitch but his side have still impressed, beating Douglas in the group phase and scoring four goals in their semi-final win over Ibane Gaels.

"It has been a strange year. We started off in January and February, we were training away, and then the Covid came in and we weren't sure what was going to happen.

"Next thing, we were told we were allowed to go back training, and it came on us quickly and we weren't that prepared either.

"We got them [Douglas] on a wet night over in Glanmire and we got a late goal to win it, but we all know how good Douglas are. Ballincollig beat us and Douglas wiped the floor with Ballincollig so we're under no illusions that it's an uphill battle."

Looking back on his first year at the helm, it's helping the players to progress that Ó Sé has enjoyed most.

"I find it enjoyable what you can do in between games and the improvements you can actually make.

"That's what I would have loved to have got my teeth into but with the hurling and the dual side of it, it was difficult.

"But again, it's the same for both, it's not a complaint, it's just the way things are.

"It was the first team I was calling the shots on and I got a buzz out of it.

"It could have gone either way in terms of after the league, we got through by score difference but I'm delighted because they had a huge win in the semi-final so for Glanmire to be there is great.

"We don't want to be making up the numbers either. We'd like to give a good showing as well tonight."

The Examiner also spoke to Douglas manager Eddie Murphy ahead of tonight's live broadcast, who said their 5-17 to 0-14 win over a fancied Ballincollig side to was one of the highlights of his involvement coaching teams over many years.