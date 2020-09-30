Davy Fitzgerald: My heart and coronavirus weren't going to stop me managing

Davy Fitzgerald says he wasn’t prepared to let his heart condition get in the way of preparing teams in this pandemic.

The 49-year-old shed two stone in the early part of the lockdown so that when it came time to preparing Sixmilebridge and Wexford he would be as fit as possible.

After helping to guide his club to a second successive Clare SHC title on Sunday, he knows there are risks attached to travelling and training Wexford with his underlying health situation but is taking precautions.

"Listen, does it come into your head? Of course, it does. I was like everybody else. Was it a scary time at the start? Of course, it was. Especially when you have a condition like that it is. The first month or two definitely helped myself get into a better place that I could take care of myself.

"But now it comes down to personal responsibility and trying to mind myself as much as I can and be precautious. The way I see life, even the mental side of things, for me, getting out and meeting a few people, I think it's so important. I have five stents but I want to be involved.

It's my own personal choice to get out there and be involved. There is risks. I am prepared to take them.

"I want to be as careful as I can in the meantime, but I don't want to stop my life, but I am aware of stuff I need to do better.”

There were scenes of celebration in Cusack Park following Sunday’s win over O’Callaghan’s Mills but Fitzgerald has been limiting physical contact. "I'm a lot more conscious about sanitising and stuff like that, about not hugging guys and touching off guys.

“I've five stents in so I'm a bit more wary. But I am one of these guys who want to get out and get on with things. I just need to be as sensible as I possibly can, try and adhere to as many guidelines as I can.”

Along with his businesses, the teams and the shooting of the new series of Ireland’s Fittest Family, life for Fitzgerald is hectic but he has heeded lessons from the lockdown. “I find myself flat to the mat at the moment but even in the last week or two there were a few times when I just threw down my phone and didn't bother with it. I wouldn't have done that before and I don't think that's any harm.

"I actually changed my number recently because I was getting absolutely hammered with different things. It's just nice to have your own bit of space and your own bit of time. I have probably appreciated that way more in lockdown, that I got that bit of time.

“But I find the last few weeks, since I'm up and down to Wexford maybe I have neglected that a small bit. I've got to be wary of that. I feel I'm rushing around, I don't have as much time as I did but I've got to make it."