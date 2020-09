The GAA and GPA are in the early stages of planning for the 2020 All-Stars to be honoured in February of next year.

Providing the Championship is concluded as scheduled in December, the best players in the inter-county year will be honoured at a scaled down event in five months’ time.

Although PWC’s three-year sponsorship agreement with the GAA ended last year, they had been in negotiations with the GAA to extend the partnership prior to the pandemic, and it is believed they will be on board to back the scheme, which was to celebrate its 50th staging in 2020.

To mark legendary commentator Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh’s 90th birthday, The Late, Late Show presented him with a specially commissioned All-Star award. Presenter Ryan Tubridy explained it would be “the only All-Star of this season, 2020”. However, the best in both codes will be honoured for their performances, which are primarily based on Championship while Allianz League displays are also considered.

It will be the first time in 20 years that the football All-Stars are selected for their efforts in a knockout championship. Back then, five counties were represented, the same as last year under the Super 8 format. The last time the hurling All-Stars were chosen based on a qualifier system as will be the case this year was 2017 when just four counties had players in the 15.

In football, aside from the six-in-a-row Paul Mannion will be hoping he is line for a fourth consecutive All-Star and David Clifford his third in succession.

Cork hurling captain Patrick Horgan’s priority is a first All-Ireland SHC title but he could collect a fourth All-Star in a row while trying and Limerick’s Seán Finn, like Clifford, is also in with a chance of a hat-trick.

A seventh All-Star for Pádraic Maher would see him join Jimmy Barry-Murphy (two football), JJ Delaney, Noel Skehan, only behind Henry Shefflin (11) and DJ Carey and Tommy Walsh on nine. A seventh for Stephen Cluxton would bring him level with Mikey Sheehy, behind Pat Spillane on nine and Colm Cooper on eight.

Established in 1971, the All-Stars was devised by Gaelic games reporters Paddy Downey, Mick Dunne, John D Hickey and Pádraig Puirseal. Initially sponsored by Carrolls cigarettes up to 1978, Bank of Ireland took over up to 1991. Since then there have been five sponsors: Powerscreen (1995-96), Eircell (1997-2000) who became Vodafone (2001-2010), Opel (2011-16) and PWC.