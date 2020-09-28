Dalo's Hurling Show: Cork's city final. Brilliant Ballyhale. Goals win games? Not for the Bridge

TJ Ryan, Mark Landers and Brian Hogan join Anthony Daly to discuss the weekend's club hurling
Dalo podcast Blackrock

Monday, September 28, 2020 - 15:04 PM

Rockies break down the UCC sweeper. The Glen shake off the rust. 

Just how good is TJ Reid? But what about Ballyhale's backup cast.

More heartbreak for Cappataggle as TJ's St Thomas' sneak home.

No goals, but a lot to admire about Davy and Sixmilebridge.

And should hurling follow the gridiron route to four quarters?

