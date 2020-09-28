Dalo's Hurling Show: Cork's city final. Brilliant Ballyhale. Goals win games? Not for the Bridge

Rockies break down the UCC sweeper. The Glen shake off the rust.
Just how good is TJ Reid? But what about Ballyhale's backup cast.
More heartbreak for Cappataggle as TJ's St Thomas' sneak home.
No goals, but a lot to admire about Davy and Sixmilebridge.
And should hurling follow the gridiron route to four quarters?
Subscribe to get the latest Dalo podcast every week
Get the latest news from the world of sport along with the best opinion from our outstanding team of sport writers, direct to your inbox every Friday
Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writersSign up
Monday, September 28, 2020 - 6:00 AM
Monday, September 28, 2020 - 11:00 AM
Monday, September 28, 2020 - 12:00 PM