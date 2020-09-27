Wexford SFC: Castletown march on, Starlights shock Shelmaliers

Wexford SFC: Castletown march on, Starlights shock Shelmaliers
Sunday, September 27, 2020 - 20:33 PM
Brendan Furlong

Reigning champions Castletown are through to yet another decider after seeing off the challenge of St Martin’s in their county senior football semi-final clash at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

St Martin’s enjoyed a bright start to the game with a fine individual goal from Diarmuid Berry sending them into a 1-1 to 0-1 lead, but Castletown, through the accuracy of Ben Brosnan, gradually played their way into the game.

The title-holders hit a purple patch approaching the break with goals from Brosnan and Robbie Brooks helping them to a 3-5 to 0-10 interval lead.

St Martin’s found themselves seven points adrift midway through the second period but a Rory O’Connor inspired comeback, aided by a superb goal from sub Páidí Kelly, had the sides level entering the final minute.

With extra-time beckoning it was Brosnan who pointed his side back in front, while Rory O’Connor saw a late levelling effort go narrowly wide.

Two superb goals from inter-county hurling full-back Liam Ryan, one in each half, saw Starlights end Shelmaliers double dream with a shock 3-12 to 0-14 victory in the second semi-final.

Ryan got his first goal midway through the opening half while Eoghan Nolan points kept the Shels in touch, with the sides going in level 1-4 to 0-7 at the interval.

The sides matched scores through the second half with the game finishing level, 1-7 to 0-10, but in the opening minute of extra time a Ricky Fox goal set Starlights on their way. Ryan’s a superb late goal sealed their passage through to the final.

More in this section

Cork v Clare - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Christy Moorehouse hits 0-12 as Bray Emmets canter to Wicklow SHC crown
Paddy Small, James McCarthy and John Small lift the trophy 27/9/2020 Dean Rock leads the way as brilliant Ballymun Kickhams dismantle Ballyboden
Barry O'Driscoll lifts the trophy 27/10/2019 WATCH: Nemo Rangers put their Cork Premier SFC title on the line against Ballincollig

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices