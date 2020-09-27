Wexford SFC: Castletown march on, Starlights shock Shelmaliers

Reigning champions Castletown are through to yet another decider after seeing off the challenge of St Martin’s in their county senior football semi-final clash at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

St Martin’s enjoyed a bright start to the game with a fine individual goal from Diarmuid Berry sending them into a 1-1 to 0-1 lead, but Castletown, through the accuracy of Ben Brosnan, gradually played their way into the game.

The title-holders hit a purple patch approaching the break with goals from Brosnan and Robbie Brooks helping them to a 3-5 to 0-10 interval lead.

St Martin’s found themselves seven points adrift midway through the second period but a Rory O’Connor inspired comeback, aided by a superb goal from sub Páidí Kelly, had the sides level entering the final minute.

With extra-time beckoning it was Brosnan who pointed his side back in front, while Rory O’Connor saw a late levelling effort go narrowly wide.

Two superb goals from inter-county hurling full-back Liam Ryan, one in each half, saw Starlights end Shelmaliers double dream with a shock 3-12 to 0-14 victory in the second semi-final.

Ryan got his first goal midway through the opening half while Eoghan Nolan points kept the Shels in touch, with the sides going in level 1-4 to 0-7 at the interval.

The sides matched scores through the second half with the game finishing level, 1-7 to 0-10, but in the opening minute of extra time a Ricky Fox goal set Starlights on their way. Ryan’s a superb late goal sealed their passage through to the final.