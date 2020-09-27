Adare and Ballylanders set up repeat of 2018 Limerick SFC final

Adare and Ballylanders will meet in the Limerick SFC final next Sunday after respective six-point semi-final wins this Sunday.

The final will be a repeat of the 2018 decider, which saw Adare retain the Fr Casey Cup.

In the semi-finals Adare, who dethroned holders Newcastle West midweek, had a 1-11 to 0-8 win over Galbally, while Ballylanders had a 1-12 to 0-9 win over Ballysteen.

The clash of Adare and Galbally took place in Kilmallock.

Adare had a goal inside five minutes from Hugh Bourke, helping them towards a 1-7 to 0-1 half-time lead.

It was the 22nd minute before Ger Quinlan had the first and only Galbally score of the opening half.

Before the men in black and white opened their account, Adare had 1-4 scored.

By half-time, Ronan Connolly had three points from play and Adare were nine points clear.

Mikey Lyons and Jack English had points on the restart and the lead was 1-9 to 0-1.

But Galbally finally found their feet and dominated the next 15 minutes. Points from James Cummins, Ciaran Sheehan, Gary McGarthy, and Eoin O’Mahony followed and the contest was 1-10 to 0-6 entering the final quarter.

But Galbally couldn’t force any late dramatics and Adare booked their third final spot in four years.

Ballylanders joined them in the final after a powerful second-half display.

They were 0-5 to 0-4 ahead of Ballysteen at half-time. Mark Ranahan dominated the scoring for Ballysteen — kicking all bar one of their scores from frees.

Ciaran Kelly and Jimmy Barry Murphy points ensured the interval lead for Ballylanders.

On the change of ends, Brian O’Connell and Danny Frewen had points to leave the eventual winners 0-8 to 0-6 ahead at the water break.

Then came the all-important goal from Frewen to help put six points between the teams for the first time.

Oisin Browne and Kieran O’Callaghan had late points to secure their final place.