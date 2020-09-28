Sixmilebridge manager Tim Crowe urges Munster Club Championship rethink

Sixmilebridge boss Tim Crowe has called on the Munster Council to keep tradition going and reintroduce a provincial club hurling championship that could be concluded inside a month in early 2021.

The provincial and All-Ireland club campaigns have fallen victim to the pandemic and the shrinking space it left on the GAA's fixtures list but Crowe, whose side retained their Clare county title yesterday with a defeat of O'Callaghan's Mills, believes this should not be the end of the road.

“I know that Ballygunner and Na Piarsaigh and Kiladangan have asked the Munster Council to reflect on the decision not to have the Munster club championship," said Crowe. "I would suggest that, come next February, we can run it off in three weeks with a quarter-final, two semi-finals and a final.

“Athletics Ireland kept a tradition of 137 years and didn’t break it (by holding their National Championship this year across two weekends). I would appeal to the Munster Council to organise it for next February, all going well.

Give the teams a month to prepare and keep the tradition of the Munster club. It’s going a way back and it would be a pity to decide not to have it because there is no reason why we can’t have it in February.

Fergal McGill, the GAA's head of games, was unequivocal late last week when stating that there would be no u-turn on the matter and that will deprive county champions like Sixmilebridge the opportunity to test themselves against the best their province and the country has to offer.

Whatever about the provincials being revived, Crowe was hugely satisfied with a club championship played through the height of the summer and one with the benefit of all their county men on board for every training sessions and for every game.

No surprise that he too is advocating the split season long-term.

“It's a no-brainer at this stage. If we got anything out of Covid and nothing else it is this. There is an awareness now and an appreciation. We had our four inter-county players at every training session this year and the lift it gave to everyone...

“That's the way it should be. We used to get them back the day before and they were exhausted depending on how far they went. The club is what produced them and we weren't getting use of them.

“This has reversed it and that has been brilliant and the players would agree with it. The county game is important for the promotion of the game and the TV but for the grassroots, the under-6s need to see them training. They only saw them playing for Clare before.”