Evergreen Dan O’Connell's goal crucial for Inniscarra in Mid Cork final

Ballinora will certainly have regrets as they missed a couple of excellent goal chances
Evergreen Dan O’Connell's goal crucial for Inniscarra in Mid Cork final
Sunday, September 27, 2020 - 19:45 PM
Kevin Murphy

MJK Oils Mid Cork final: Inniscarra 1-18 Ballinora 1-15 

Inniscarra are Mid Cork JAHC champions after edging out Ballinora in a cracking final at Cloughduv. 

A goal midway through the second half from the evergreen Dan O’Connell proved crucial while man of the match Aidan O’Mahony landed 11 points in a brilliant individual performance.

Inniscarra were in control early on and led 0-6 to 0-2 after three frees from O’Mahony and a classy point from O’Connell. 

Ballinora will certainly have regrets as they missed a couple of excellent goal chances. Patrick Fitton lost control when a goal looked certain while Inniscarra’s goalkeeper Padraig Holland saved brilliantly from Kevin Murphy as Inniscarra led by 0-10 to 0-8 at halftime.

Ballinora stormed back into the game and led 0-13 to 0-12 after three unanswered points from Darragh Holmes. But O’Connell’s goal and three placed efforts from O’Mahony were enough to seal victory despite a consolation goal from Ballinora’s Darragh Holmes deep in injury time.

Scorers for Inniscarra: A O’Mahony 0-11 (9f), D O’Connell 1-1, K Rice 0-3, M Nagle, P Holland, J Murphy 0-1 each.

Scorers for Ballinora: D Holmes 1-7 (3f), A O’Shea 0-3 (1f), P Fitton 0-2, D Corkery, K Murphy, D Howard (f) 0-1 each. 

Inniscarra: P Holland; B Gould, K Burke, B O’Mahony; T Buckley, D O’Carroll, D O’Callaghan; A O’Mahony, M O’Connell; J Murphy, M Nagle, J Roche; M Buckley, D O’Connell, K Rice. 

Sub: J Casey for M Buckley (ht). 

Ballinora: D Howard; D Fitton, C Brosnan, B Hourihan; M Lordan, J Lordan, N Lordan; D Corkery, B Murphy; P Fitton, D Holmes, A O’Shea; L O’Donovan, K Murphy, C Quirke. 

Subs: T Forde for D Fitton (25), J Twohig for L O’Donovan (40), A O’Neill for C Quirke (50), J Keohane for J Lordan (55).

Referee: B Barry Murphy (Aghabullogue).

More in this section

Cork v Clare - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Christy Moorehouse hits 0-12 as Bray Emmets canter to Wicklow SHC crown
Paddy Small, James McCarthy and John Small lift the trophy 27/9/2020 Dean Rock leads the way as brilliant Ballymun Kickhams dismantle Ballyboden
Barry O'Driscoll lifts the trophy 27/10/2019 WATCH: Nemo Rangers put their Cork Premier SFC title on the line against Ballincollig

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices