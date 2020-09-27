Evergreen Dan O’Connell's goal crucial for Inniscarra in Mid Cork final

MJK Oils Mid Cork final: Inniscarra 1-18 Ballinora 1-15

Inniscarra are Mid Cork JAHC champions after edging out Ballinora in a cracking final at Cloughduv.

A goal midway through the second half from the evergreen Dan O’Connell proved crucial while man of the match Aidan O’Mahony landed 11 points in a brilliant individual performance.

Inniscarra were in control early on and led 0-6 to 0-2 after three frees from O’Mahony and a classy point from O’Connell.

Ballinora will certainly have regrets as they missed a couple of excellent goal chances. Patrick Fitton lost control when a goal looked certain while Inniscarra’s goalkeeper Padraig Holland saved brilliantly from Kevin Murphy as Inniscarra led by 0-10 to 0-8 at halftime.

Ballinora stormed back into the game and led 0-13 to 0-12 after three unanswered points from Darragh Holmes. But O’Connell’s goal and three placed efforts from O’Mahony were enough to seal victory despite a consolation goal from Ballinora’s Darragh Holmes deep in injury time.

Scorers for Inniscarra: A O’Mahony 0-11 (9f), D O’Connell 1-1, K Rice 0-3, M Nagle, P Holland, J Murphy 0-1 each.

Scorers for Ballinora: D Holmes 1-7 (3f), A O’Shea 0-3 (1f), P Fitton 0-2, D Corkery, K Murphy, D Howard (f) 0-1 each.

Inniscarra: P Holland; B Gould, K Burke, B O’Mahony; T Buckley, D O’Carroll, D O’Callaghan; A O’Mahony, M O’Connell; J Murphy, M Nagle, J Roche; M Buckley, D O’Connell, K Rice.

Sub: J Casey for M Buckley (ht).

Ballinora: D Howard; D Fitton, C Brosnan, B Hourihan; M Lordan, J Lordan, N Lordan; D Corkery, B Murphy; P Fitton, D Holmes, A O’Shea; L O’Donovan, K Murphy, C Quirke.

Subs: T Forde for D Fitton (25), J Twohig for L O’Donovan (40), A O’Neill for C Quirke (50), J Keohane for J Lordan (55).

Referee: B Barry Murphy (Aghabullogue).