Late Shamrocks goals from Sean and Harry Andrews reduced the deficit to the minimum
John O’Brien fires Kinsale to South East Junior A title

Kinsale captain Niall McCarthy holds the South East JAHC trophy aloft. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Sunday, September 27, 2020 - 19:27 PM
Joe Kennefick

Kinsale 1-22 Shamrocks 4-12 

A stirring performance from Kinsale saw them overcame a slow start to defeat Shamrocks in this thrilling Declan O’Neill Furniture & Carpentry South East JAHC final at Ballygarvan.

Eleven points from man of the match John O’Brien and six more from midfielder Brian Coughlan helped Kinsale lead 1-22 to 2-12 as the game entered injury time, but late Shamrocks goals from Sean and Harry Andrews reduced the deficit to the minimum. Kinsale, however, had done just enough.

Shamrocks started fast and a Sean Andrews goal left them 1-5 to 0-2 ahead after 11 minutes. Kinsale, with Coughlan excelling, gradually got on top, and an Eamonn Dunne goal in the 27th minute helped them reach the interval level, 1-9 each.

Kinsale kicked on in the second half, with O’Brien outstanding, and Tim Broderick, subs Kevin Roche and Michael Murphy also impressing, sealed their first title since 2007.

Scorers for Kinsale: J O’Brien 0-11 (5f), B Coughlan 0-6 (4f), E Dunne 1-0, T Broderick, M Murphy 0-2 each, K Roche 0-1.

Scorers for Shamrocks: A O’Grady 1-6 (0-5f, 0-1 65), S Andrews 2-2, H Andrews 1-1, D Andrews 0-2, J Boylan 0-1.

KINSALE: D Shorthall; R O’Regan, D Coughlan, K O’Connor; C McCarthy, N McCarthy, J Rooney; B Coughlan, G Finn; J O’Brien, C Lane, T Broderick; S O’Brien, E Dunne, B O’Neill. 

Subs: M Murphy for J Rooney (38), K Roche for E Dunne (46), W O’Hea for K O’Connor (48), G O’Leary for S O’Brien (59).

SHAMROCKS: S Keane; S Kelleher, C Kidney, C O’Grady; B Mulqueen, M Hitchmore, S Collins; D Andrews, N Hayes; S Andrews, A O’Grady, R Twomey; H Andrews, J Boylan, D Kennedy. 

Sub: C O’Neill for D Kidney (56).

Referee: F Ó Murchú (Valley Rovers).

