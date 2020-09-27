Corofin's unbeaten streak ends at 49 after shock defeat to Mountbellew/Moylough

All-Ireland champions Corofin’s unbeaten run in the Galway championship was brought to a halt one short of 50 games as goals from Patrick Kelly and Paul Donnellan secured a shock 2-13 to 0-12 win for Mountbellew/Moylough at Pearse Stadium.

Maigh Cuilinn await in the decider following their pulsating victory over Tuam Stars, but the shock of the year was reserved for the second game as Corofin tasted county championship defeat for the first time since 2012.

Eoin Finnerty kicked six points for Val Daly’s Mountbellew/Moylough, while the goals in the 34th and 47th minutes rocked the champions, who rarely showed the dominant form of previous campaigns.

“Obviously we are happy. Corofin have been the dominant team in Galway football for the last number of years,” said Daly.

“They were hot favourites coming in today and a lot of things were in our favour, in regards to being underdogs and having a bite to us.

“We have a bit of a history with Corofin over the last few years. So yeah, we put in a good performance and we deserved it.” After a very bright start Mountbellew/Moylough led 0-4 to 0-2 with Barry McHugh, Finnerty, Sean Miland and Michael Daly on target, but a lethal three-minute spell saw Corofin back to their best with four quick points.

That burst helped Corfin lead by 0-8 to 0-7 at the interval, and despite Gary Sice stretching that lead, Kelly’s goal returned Mountbellew/Moylough to the lead.

Ian Burke was perhaps the only Corofin player to sparkle and his fourth point from play drew them level again. With the scores tied 12 minutes from time McHugh’s free dropped shot, but the ball escaped the clutches of a Corofin defender, and Donnellan fired the rebound past Bernard Power.

McHugh and the outstanding Matthew Barrett added to that lead, and despite a Sice free late on, Mountbellew/Moylough and Finnerty rounded off a memorable victory with a couple of late points.

They now face a Maigh Cuilinn side who have reached their first Galway senior final since 1977. Goals from Dessie Conneely, Owen Gallagher and Paul Kelly saw them 3-14 to 1-15 winners over Tuam Stars.

With experienced Gareth Bradshaw and youngster James McLaughlin outstanding for Maigh Cuilinn, two early strikes from Antrim's Gallagher and Conneely put the Gaeltacht side into a convincing early lead.

Making excellent use of the new offensive mark rule Maigh Cuilinn added points from powerful full forward Neil Walsh, although four points on the spin from Tuam saw them gain a foothold before the first water break.

Stars appeared to have weathered that early storm, but Maigh Cuilinn finished the first half with style, scoring seven of the last eight points, many of which originated from the creativity of Gallagher who roamed well around the middle.

Maigh Cuilinn were well in control leading 2-9 to 0-8 at half time, but it could have had a far healthier lead. And after the restart Tuam powered back into the game, spurred on by Gavan Connell’s 32nd minute goal following an error by goalkeeper Seamus Friel.

With Maigh Cuilinn kicking a handful of poor wides, Tuam drew level in the 50th minute thanks to Cormac McWalter’s sixth point, but seven minutes from time Paul Kelly blasted the lead goal and Maigh Cuilinn finished strongly to seal their progress.