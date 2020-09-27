Second half surge books Aghabullogue final date with neighbours Éire Óg

Cork IAHC semi-final: Aghabullogue 1-25, Kildorrery 2-13

AGHABULLOGUE offered compelling evidence of their capacity to mount a challenge for silverware with a deserved victory over Kildorrery in a lively Co-Op Super Stores Co. IAHC semi-final at Glantane yesterday.

Operating a tidy brand of hurling, the victors raised their level of performance during the second half to perform with style and class to secure a meeting with next door neighbours Éire Óg.

Manager Tom Tarrant praised the work ethic and determination of his side. “Everybody played out of their skins, we put in a terrific effort in training during the week. Kildorrery put it up to us in the opening half, we wanted to up the tempo and called for a five-point advantage at the second water break, we bettered it to be ahead by nine."

Now Aghabullogue will seek to add to their previous success in this grade, as far back as 1910.

“We will be underdogs but we will prepare accordingly, first up though is a IFC semi-final against Mitchelstown next weekend, that’s our immediate concentration," said the Aghabullogue boss.

Aghabullogue enjoyed a productive start with Danno Dineen and Shane Tarrant pointing, Cill na Martra footballer Dineen might well have goaled only to be denied by a brilliant stop by Kildorrery ‘keeper Ian Butler.

Kildorrery cast aside an uncertain start, Peter O’Brien accurate from placed balls before a long delivery from Butler found corner-forward James McEniry to net and narrow the deficit 0-8 to 1-4 at the break.

Though a wonderful sideline from Keating earned the Avondhu men parity on the restart, Aghabullogue’s game offered a sharper edge. They held the aces in the key departments, with Aidan Barry Murphy, Paul Ring and Seán O’Connell shouldering huge responsibility in defence, while Sean Feury drove menacingly from midfield to provide a liberal supply of ball for Dineen, Matthew Bradley, Billy Casey and Tarrant to exploit in attack. A sequence of points gave them a clear 0-20 to 1-8 grip at the second water break.

Piling on the pressure, a Luke Casey goal extended Aghabullogue’s superiority. In fairness to Kildorrery, they mounted a series of late raids for Eamon O’Connor to grab a consolation goal yet. But Aghabullogue weren't going to be caught.

Scorers for Aghabullogue: S Tarrant (0-8, 4 frees), D Dineen (0-6), M Bradley (0-6), L Casey (1-1), B Casey (0-3), S Feury (0-1).

Scorers for Kildorrery: P O’Brien (0-10 frees); J McEniry (1-0); E O’Connor (1-0); J Keating (sideline); D Kelly, S Fitzgerald (free) (0-1 each).

AGHABULLOGUE: F Foley; C Feury, A Barry- Murphy, D Quinlan; P Ring, N Barry-Murphy, S O’Connell; S Feury, M Dennehy; B Casey, D Dineen, S Tarrant; J Buckley, P Twomey, M Bradley.

Subs: L Casey for J Buckley (37), N Buckley for P Twomey (49).

KILDORRERY: I Butler; S Kelly, S Fitzgerald, C O’Baoill; J O’Gorman, M Walsh, W Fouhy; J Keating, J O’Sullivan; J Hunter, P O’Brien, F Stapleton; D Kelly, A O’Brien, J McEniry.

Subs: D Kent for J Hunter(17), S O’Neill for A O’Brien (ht), E O’Connor for D Kelly (50), P J Keating for J O’Sullivan (54).

Referee: N O’ Neill(Midleton).