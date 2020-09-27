Goals prove pivotal as Clonakilty hurlers claim 17th Carbery crown

Carbery JAHC final: Clonakilty 2-17 St Mary’s 0-19

Goals from Cian O’Donovan and Martin Scally edged Clonakilty past St Mary’s in Sunday's Carbery JAHC final at Ahiohill.

Cork players David Lowney and Mark White played key roles for the victors who secured their 17th divisional title.

Spare a thought for Jason Collins however, who contributed 15 points but still ended up on the losing side. The Ballineen and Enniskeane club contributed much to an absorbing encounter but the concession of two goals proved their undoing.

There was barely a minute on the clock when Cian O’Donovan made space and squeezed home the opening goal.

Clonakilty were 1-5 to 0-5 ahead at the first water break but needed a couple of White saves to hold off a dogged St Mary’s. Collins and Lowney exchanged frees in the second quarter and Clon led by 2 points at the interval.

The turning point came when a long delivery was flicked home by Scally after 39 minutes to open a five-point gap.

Darren O’Donovan and Niall Kelleher kept St Mary's in touch before Tiarnán O’Connell and Brian White scores gave Clon some breathing space on the home stretch. Late Lowney and Sean McEvoy points sealed Clonakilty’s victory before White denied Collins from a penalty.

Scorers for Clonakilty: D Lowney (0-8, 0-6 frees), C O’Donovan (1-2), T O’Connell (0-4), M Scally (1-0), S McEvoy (0-2), B White (0-1).

Scorers for St Mary’s: J Collins (0-15, 0-2 65’s, 0-9 frees), D O’Donovan (0-2), C Everard and N Kelleher (0-1 each).

CLONAKILTY: M White (captain); D O’Regan, C Crowley, N Barrett; E Deasy, J O’Brien, D Murphy; D Lowney, M Scally; E Ryan, T Clancy, T O’Connell; McEvoy, T Anglin, C O’Donovan.

Subs: S O’Donoghue for J O’Brien (24, inj), B White for D O’Regan (40).

ST MARY'S: G Harrington; D Curtin, P Daly, J Hurley; R O’Connor, M O’Driscoll, R Scannell; D Scannell, N Kelleher; B Everard, J Collins (captain), F O’Driscoll; D O’Donovan, B McCarthy, B O’Mahony.

Subs: C Everard for F O’Driscoll (27), A O’Driscoll for B McCarthy (44).

Referee: Michael O’Mahony (Newcestown).