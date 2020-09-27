Clare SHC: Sixmilebridge make it two-in-a-row with routine win over O'Callaghan's Mills

Clare SHC final: Sixmilebridge 0-20 O'Callaghan's Mills 0-12

Sixmilebridge have retained their Clare senior hurling crown for the first time in 27 years after an ultimately comfortable defeat of near neighbours O'Callaghan's Mills at Cusack Park on Sunday afternoon.

A 10-minute period after half-time aside, it was a routine enough task for a side managed by Tim Crowe and coached by Davy Fitzgerald and one that navigated the entire senior championship without scoring a single goal.

For the conquered the wait for a first title since 1937 goes on.

Mills started steadily on their big day, even if the occasion was diluted by the virus and the limit of 200 spectators sprinkled around the stands. That was the first brief glimmer of a good day but they relinquished control of the game to Sixmilebridge the longer the first-half wore on.

The Bridge were simply a more slick and efficient machine and they had the class to make their possession count with some wonderful scores from distance by Cathal Malone and Brian Corry while Alex Morey was ticking the scoreboard over from dead balls.

The holders used space wisely in their forward ranks, their lack of numbers up top leaving room for crossfield balls where runners could find pockets to work. Who needs goals when you can pop over 13 scores in 30 minutes of hurling?

O'Callaghan's Mills had only seven on the board by that stage. Gary Cooney and Colin Crehan looked dangerous every time they got the ball close to the Bridge goal. The problem was that they didn't see near enough of it.

The Mills response to this adversity was impressive after the break.

Conor Henry of O'Callaghan's Mills in action against Seadhna Morey of Sixmilebridge. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

The gap was down to three within six minutes of the restart but it should have been just one only for Jacob Loughnane and Crehan to skew a pair eminently pointable frees wide of the posts. Other attacks petered out to nothing too.

They were all costly when a Bridge team utterly outplayed on the restart rediscovered enough of itself to rattle off a trio of unanswered scores that undid all of the good Mills work in pegging them back and the clock was their enemy now too.

Inevitably, the challengers went chasing for goals as the minutes ticked away but it never happened for them, most notably when Aidan Fawl embarked on a strong run and sent a shot into the near side-post netting with five minutes to play.

Eight points separated them at that stage anyway. Sixmilebridge's day. Again.

Scorers for O'Callaghan's Mills: C Crehan (0-4, 0-3 frees); G Cooney (0-3); S Cotter and A Fawl (both 0-2); J Loughnane (0-1 free), S Golden (0-1).

Scorers for Sixmilebridge: A Morey (0-6 frees); C Malone (0-4); B Corry (0-3); J Shanahan and A Mulready (0-2); S Morey, S Golden and C Deasy (all 0-1).

O'Callaghan's Mills: K Nugent; M Cotter, Conor Cooney, G Cooney; P Donnellan, A O'Gorman, N Donovan; Ciaran Cooney, C Henry; A Fawl, B Donnellan, J Loughnane; G Cooney, S Cotter, C Crehan.

Subs: S O'Gorman for Donovan (50); C Murphy for B Donnellan (23); M McGrath for Ciaran Cooney (56).

Sixmilebridge: D Fahy; B Carey, B Fitzpatrick, N Purcell; S Morey, C Morey, P Mulready; J Shanahan, P Fitzpatrick; C Malone, S Golden, J Loughnane; B Corry, A Morey, A Mulready.

Subs: C Deasy for Loughnane (50); R Shanahan for A Mulready (59).

Referee: R McGann (Newmarket on Fergus).