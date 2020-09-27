Killeagh preserve senior status to send Kilworth down

SAHC relegation play-off: Killeagh 3-18 Kilworth 2-20

A brace of goals from the penalty spot in either half from Ryan McCarthy were pivotal factors in helping preserve Killeagh’s Senior A hurling status following this dramatic win on Sunday afternoon.

Killeagh held off a late onslaught from a gallant Kilworth team who will now ply their trade in the Premier Intermediate ranks next year.

A brilliant display from star centre-forward Eoghan Keniry played a huge role in helping his side to a crucial victory. Kilworth netted a late goal which added to the drama but Killeagh held firm to win and avoid relegation.

Killeagh started brightly with Keniry scoring 1-1 in the opening three minutes but Kilworth, with Eoin Carey excelling, quickly reduced the deficit to two points after seven minutes.

Killeagh soon reasserted their dominance on proceedings, scoring 1-5 without reply in eight minutes which moved them ten clear after the opening quarter. McCarthy calmly converted his first penalty in the 15th minute.

Kilworth finished the opening half strongly. They received a major boost in the 27th minute when Jamie Sheehan netted after a powerful drive. A late point from James McCarthy reduced the deficit to two points at the break, 2-9 to 1-10.

The second half was played in a similar vein. The tempo was ferocious as both sides continued to trade scores. Killeagh netted their third goal in the 37th minute when Ryan McCarthy converted his second penalty to move his side five points clear.

Kilworth kept battling. A flurry of scores from Noel McNamara and Carey reduced the arrears to one point after 56 minutes to set up an intriguing finale.

The tension was palpable. Keniry displayed his class with a brace of points. Gary Leahy added another point which moved his side four points clear in injury time before Kilworth netted a dramatic late goal through Brian Sheehan.

Killeagh held on, however, to secure a crucial win.

Scorers for Killeagh: E Keniry 1-12 (0-5 frees, 0-1 65), R McCarthy 2-0 (pens), G Leahy 0-2, K Murphy, K Treacy, P O’Neill, A Walsh 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kilworth: N McNamara 0-7 (frees), E Carey 0-6, B Sheehan 1-1, J Sheehan 1-0, L Whelan, J McCarthy 0-2 each, J Saich (sideline), K Walsh (free) 0-1 each.

KILLEAGH: B Barry; A Keniry, C Coughlan, D Hogan; K Murphy, C Fogarty, D Walsh; A Walsh, S Long; P O’Neill, E Keniry, K Treacy; G Leahy, D Landers, R McCarthy.

Subs: K Lane for P O’Neill (49), D Motherway for D Landers (52), S Walsh for R McCarthy (56).

KILWORTH: K Walsh; M McNamara, N Byrne, A O’Hara; D Twomey, E McGrath, M O’Connor; J McCarthy, J Saich; E Carey, L Whelan, W Condon; J Sheehan, N McNamara, B Sheehan.

Subs: P Moakley for M O’Connor (22), M O’Connor for P Moakley (30), M Sheehan for J Sheehan (44), P Moakley for D Twomey (43), B Tobin for J Saich (53).

Referee: C Lyons (Nemo Rangers).