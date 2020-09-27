Five-goal Ballyhale Shamrocks cruise to Kilkenny SHC treble

SHAMROCKS 5-19 DICKSBORO 1-10

Ballyhale Shamrocks’ early blitz was the platform for their third consecutive Kilkenny SHC title and 18th Tom Walsh Cup in total.

Goals by Brian Cody and Colin Fennelly at UPMC Nowlan Park created a cushion that was never threatened by a Dicksboro team who relied too heavily on frees, shot eight first-half wides, and managed just 1-3 from play.

Shamrocks led by 13 at the second-half water break and Eoin Reid added two goals in the space of as many minutes before Eoin Cody latched onto a long ball in for a fifth in the 53rd minute.

Yet again in this championship, Shamrocks were far superior in the opening quarter. Dicksboro didn’t help themselves leaving so much space in front of Colin Fennelly but then TJ Reid required minding outside him.

After Bill Sheehan opened the scoring for Dicksboro, Shamrocks hit them for 1-5, the 13th-minute goal from Brian Cody coming after the five points. Dicksboro couldn’t clear their lines from a long ball in and Cody exploited it.

Shamrocks led 1-6 to 0-2 at the first water break and added a TJ Reid 65, following Darragh Holohan’s save from Eoin Reid’s kicked effort, and Fennelly’s 21st-minute goal after he showed some great dexterity to beat Evan Cody to fire to the net.

In the first half of their rip-roaring semi-final win over James Stephens, Shamrocks were eight points to the good after 22 minutes before trailing at the break. Here they were 11 ahead at the same stage.

But there was no collapse here although Dicksboro did outscore them five points to two for the remainder of the half and at the break, the scoreboard - 2-9 to 0-7 - was more respectable.

Scorers for Shamrocks: TJ Reid (0-8, 3 frees, 3 65s); E Reid (2-2); B Cody, E Cody (1-1 each); C Fennelly (1-0); R Corcoran (0-3); P Mullen, J Cuddihy, D Corcoran, C Walsh (0-1 each).

Scorers for Dicksboro: S Stapleton (0-7, frees); A Gaffney (1-1); B Sheehan, E Carroll (0-1 each).

SHAMROCKS: D Mason; B Butler, J Holden, D Mullen; D Corcoran, R Reid (c), P Mullen; E Shefflin, R Corcoran; B Cody, TJ Reid, E Cody; E Reid, C Fennelly, J Cuddihy.

Subs for Shamrocks: C Walsh for J Cuddihy (50); E Kenneally for E Reid (54); G Butler for B Butler (56); M Aylward for B Cody (58); K Mullen for P Mullen (59).

DICKSBORO: D Holohan; C Fitzpatrick, Evan Cody, E Carroll; O Walsh, C Buckley, E Kenny; C Doheny (c), R Fitzpatrick; C Kavanagh, S Stapleton, L Moore; B Sheehan, E Gough, M Nolan.

Subs for Dicksboro: O Gough for C Kavanagh (26); A Gaffney for M Nolan (29); A Nolan for E Gough (33); M Gaffney for L Moore (46); M Fagan for O Walsh (blood, 49); M Fagan for R Fitzpatrick (56).

Referee: R Byrne (Glenmore).