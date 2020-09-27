Watch: Cork Senior Camogie final between Inniscarra and Courcey Rovers

Live from Castle Road, with Oisin Langan, Therese O’Callaghan, and Cork senior manager Paudie Murray on commentary
Claudia Keane of Inniscarra in action against Courcey Rovers during the 2018 final, which Inniscarra won. Pic; Larry Cummins.

Sunday, September 27, 2020 - 14:30 PM

Join us today at 2.45pm for live coverage of the SE Systems Cork Senior Camogie final.

Courcey Rovers are eyeing a first-ever senior title, having impressively seen off Douglas by ten points in the semi-final a fortnight ago.

In their way, though, is an Inniscarra group making a fifth consecutive final appearance, having won three of those.

Courceys have put up big scores en route to the decider, and there are intriguing match-ups all over the field. Will Rebel legend Rena Buckley pick up Courceys threat Linda Collins? Can Inniscarra douse Collins’ in-form fellow attackers Christine O’Neill and Fiona Keating?

From keeper Sinead O’Reilly and full-back Karyn Keohane all the way up to corner-forward Saoirse McCarthy, Courceys work ethic has been self-evident.

Inniscarra, of course, have made it to Sunday’s decider without Niamh McCarthy, who has missed this campaign with a cruciate injury. They beat Courceys in the 2018 final and though this season they’ve taken time to find a rhythm, their come-from-behind 1-11 to 0-11 win against the Barrs in last week's semi-final sets them up nicely in momentum terms.

Rena Buckley is still performing at her best for Inniscarra and there's plenty of other experience in Joanne Casey, Aileen Sheehan, Claudia Keane, Treasa McCarthy, and Niamh Dilworth.

Inniscarra's Niamh McCarthy draws inspiration from fellow cruciate victim Colm O'Neill

Courcey Rovers comeback queen has high hopes for underdogs on Sunday

